18:21 24.08.2022

Ukraine has no right to lose support of societies of foreign states, cede initiative to Russia – Zelensky

Ukraine has no right to lose the support of communities and peoples of states around the world and, thereby, cede the initiative to Russia, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"Strength of the world depends on us. I believe the strength within our state at the very beginning of the Russian invasion showed the world what it is like to be united. We all united. The strength is the most important signal, and it cannot be lost. It is always seen people, they see on the battlefield, they see what a strong united country is. And even countries that did not fully support you feel a bit ashamed, because they see that their societies supported us," Zelensky said at a briefing with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Kyiv.

As the head of state said, it is extremely important for Ukraine in the conditions of war not to lose the support of these societies, at the same time, according to him, it will be difficult.

"I fully agree that it will be difficult also because of Russia's information attacks on certain states, on their societies. It is even difficult to introduce the eighth package of sanctions, because this already affects the politics within other states, first of all, of the European Union. They are here, they understand what is happening. And we need their united position. It is a bit more complicated here, although there are most states in the EU with a high moral position that support Ukraine," he said.

"That is why you cannot relax, you cannot freeze the conflict, you cannot say: let us wait a year or two or three and then start talking. In no case should we give up the initiative of Russia: neither informational, nor through energy risks, nor through the heating season, nuclear blackmail, blocking Black Sea, and others. Ukraine has no right to lose the initiative or allow Europe to lose the initiative," the president said.

According to him, today the whole world won the initiative from Russia. "Therefore, our victory in the war will be unification and the impossibility of losing the initiative," Zelensky said.

