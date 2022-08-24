Britain allocates GBP 54 mln aid to Ukraine – Johnson

During a visit to Kyiv on Wednesday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a GBP 54 million support package for Ukraine, consisting of 2,000 modern drones and loitering munitions, the UK government said.

"For the past six months, the United Kingdom has stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Ukraine, supporting this sovereign country to defend itself from this barbaric and illegal invader. Today's package of support will give the brave and resilient Ukrainian Armed Forces another boost in capability, allowing them to continue to push back Russian forces and fight for their freedom," British government press service said on Wednesday, citing Johnson.

As noted, the package of unmanned air systems will be a step up in the Ukrainian's current capability, improving their long range surveillance and defensive targeting ability. It includes 850 hand launched Black Hornet micro-drones, which are specifically designed for use in towns and villages, and are deployed to detect approaching enemy forces. Military personnel can be trained to fly the helicopter drones, which are smaller than a mobile phone, in under 20 minutes. Each drone feeds back live video and still images to allow forces on the ground to defend urban areas safely.

It is noted that the Prime Minister has travelled to Kyiv today in a show of strength and solidarity with Ukraine as he tells President Zelenskyy his country "can and will win the war." The Prime Minister also called on the international community to stay the course in Ukraine, as it continues to valiantly defend its sovereignty six months on from Putin’s brutal and illegal invasion.

"What happens in Ukraine matters to us all, which is why I am here today to deliver the message that the United Kingdom is with you and will be with you for the days and months ahead, and you can and will win," Johnson said.

In addition, it is reported that Johnson received Ukraine's highest award that can be bestowed on foreign nationals, "The Order of Liberty," for the UK's staunch support of Ukraine's freedom.

The government was informed that the UK is also prepares to give minehunting vehicles to Ukraine to help detect Russian mines in the waters off its coast. Ukrainian personnel will be trained how to use them in UK waters in the coming weeks. The UK also continues to expand the training of Ukrainian military personnel.