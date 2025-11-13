Interfax-Ukraine
20:19 13.11.2025

Sybiha discusses the use of frozen Russian assets with his British counterpart in London: We need this decision until year end

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, who is on a working visit to London, reported a "meaningful and friendly" bilateral meeting with his British counterpart, Yvette Cooper.

“We coordinated next steps to increase the price of war for Russia and strengthen Ukraine. I expressed gratitude for the UK’s leadership in all areas, yesterday’s strong G7 statement, and the new EUR 13 million winter package. We agreed on the importance of swift collective action to enable the full use of Russia’s frozen assets to support Ukraine’s defense and recovery. We need this decision until the end of the year,” he said on X.

Foreign Ministry leaders separately coordinated initiatives in international organizations and efforts to hold Russia accountable for its crimes.

