Yermak holds video call with national security advisers of UK, Germany, Italy, France

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak and national security advisers of Great Britain, Germany, Italy and France discussed further strengthening of Ukraine's positions in confronting Russian aggression, in particular amid increased missile and drone attacks by Russia.

"I held a video call with national security advisers of Great Britain, Germany, Italy and France. The conversation was held to continue the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, which took place in Paris on September 4, 2025. We are coordinating a clear system of security guarantees for Ukraine. The developments have already been prepared in both the political and military parts," he said in Telegram on Monday evening.

According to him, against the backdrop of increasing missile and drone attacks on Ukraine, "further strengthening of Ukraine's positions in confronting Russian aggression is necessary." In this context, Yermak emphasized that recently "the first strike on the government building with an Iskander missile during the war took place."

"First of all, this is additional support for Ukraine, in particular our air defense, and strengthening of sanctions against Russia. We discussed with partners the next practical steps and measures in these areas. We continue our work," Yermak said.