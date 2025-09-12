Svyrydenko, UK Foreign Secretary discuss strengthening of economic pressure on Russia

Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko held a meeting in Kyiv with newly appointed Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs of the United Kingdom Yvette Cooper.

"During the meeting, we discussed the strengthening of our air defense and economic pressure on Russia. We agreed on the positions that it is necessary to further strengthen and synchronize tough effective sanctions. They should be aimed at the sources that feed the Russian military machine and at those who help the aggressor circumvent restrictions," Svyrydenko said in the Telegram channel.

In addition, the parties discussed cooperation in the field of defense production and the creation of joint ventures, as well as bilateral cooperation on the basis of the Free Trade Agreement between Ukraine and Great Britain.

"I would like to thank Secretary Cooper and her husband, Mr. Balls, for their kindness and sheltering a Ukrainian family who was forced to flee the war," Svyrydenko said.