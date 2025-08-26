Zelenskyy discusses with Admiral Radakin, his successor support for Ukraine, Coalition of Willing

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on a meeting with the Chief of the Defence Staff of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Admiral Tony Radakin, and his successor, Air Chief Marshal Richard Knighton.

"We discussed further support for Ukraine: the situation on the front, the needs of our soldiers and the supply of necessary weapons, financing of Ukrainian drone production and joint projects. We also talked about diplomatic efforts to end the war and achieve real and sustainable peace. We must maximize the pace of work and ensure clarity and clarity in everything related to security guarantees. Therefore, we also talked in detail about the work of national security advisers on security guarantees for Ukraine and the work done within the Coalition of the Willing," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram following the meeting.

Radakin and Knighton are visiting Kyiv. Radakin's last visit to Ukraine was in mid-July of this year.