Starmer: UK accelerating program to provide Ukraine with 5,000 lightweight multirole missiles

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/16602

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said the United Kingdom plans to provide Ukraine with 5,000 lightweight multirole missiles.

"Third, we are strengthening Ukraine's air defence. To protect its civilians and its energy infrastructure. I announced today that we are accelerating our UK program. To provide Ukraine with more than 5,000 lightweight-multirole missiles. This program has created hundreds of brilliant jobs in Belfast and they are working now to deliver an additional 140 missiles ahead of schedule. To bolster Ukraine's defences through the depths of winter. Fourth, we will keep up the military pressure on Putin through the continued provision of long-range capabilities," he said during a press conference after a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in London on Friday.

The British Prime Minister also said the Coalition of the Willing will continue to work on security guarantees for Ukraine.

"And finally, while now is the time to prioritise pressure, we are also continuing our work on security guarantees including the Multinational Force Ukraine to uphold a just and lasting peace, when that day finally comes. Because, I say it again, Ukraine's future is our future. What happens in the weeks and months ahead is pivotal for the security of the UK and all our allies across NATO and beyond," he said.