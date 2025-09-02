Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:55 02.09.2025

Britain to extend Ukrainian protection programme for another two years

2 min read
Britain to extend Ukrainian protection programme for another two years

Britain has decided to extend the Ukraine Permission Extension program to protect Ukrainians for another 24 months, said British Home Secretary Yvette Cooper.

“We will continue to do our bit to support Ukraine – extending the Ukraine Permission Extension scheme by a further 24 months, with further details to be set out in due course,” she said while speaking in the House of Commons.

The minister also said that assistance to families from Ukraine, Syria and Hong Kong was evidence that Britain continues to support people fleeing persecution or conflict.

The Ukraine Permission Extension (UPE) scheme is a Home Office scheme that allows Ukrainian citizens (and their families) who already have status under one of the "Ukraine" visa programmes (Homes for Ukraine/Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme, Ukraine Family Scheme, Ukraine Extension Scheme) or "permission to remain outside the immigration rules" to extend their legal stay in the UK for up to 18 months.

The application is free and gives the same rights as the original statuses: work, rent, access to assistance and education. The application must be submitted online 28 days before the end of the current permit; the status is updated in the eVisa and biometrics may be requested additionally. The scheme opens for applications from February 4, 2025.

Tags: #support #britain

MORE ABOUT

20:43 01.09.2025
At extraordinary meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council, allies assure Kyiv of support in countering Russian terrorism – MFA

At extraordinary meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council, allies assure Kyiv of support in countering Russian terrorism – MFA

19:45 26.08.2025
Zelenskyy discusses with Admiral Radakin, his successor support for Ukraine, Coalition of Willing

Zelenskyy discusses with Admiral Radakin, his successor support for Ukraine, Coalition of Willing

11:37 26.08.2025
Ukraine and Great Britain to jointly develop rehabilitation system for Ukrainian veterans

Ukraine and Great Britain to jointly develop rehabilitation system for Ukrainian veterans

13:33 20.08.2025
Britain ready to deploy up to 30,000 troops in Ukraine off the frontline - media

Britain ready to deploy up to 30,000 troops in Ukraine off the frontline - media

17:38 14.08.2025
Latvia supports impossibility of separating Ukraine and Moldova in EU accession process

Latvia supports impossibility of separating Ukraine and Moldova in EU accession process

19:30 13.08.2025
Govt approves 1st support package for 6.6 mln Ukrainians from front-line regions – Svyrydenko

Govt approves 1st support package for 6.6 mln Ukrainians from front-line regions – Svyrydenko

19:12 04.08.2025
Another 10 schools restored in Kyiv, Chernihiv regions with EU support – thousands of children to return to their desks in autumn

Another 10 schools restored in Kyiv, Chernihiv regions with EU support – thousands of children to return to their desks in autumn

18:10 04.08.2025
Zelenskyy expects report from Svyrydenko on action program for border territories

Zelenskyy expects report from Svyrydenko on action program for border territories

19:41 21.07.2025
London adds 135 tankers to sanctions list against Russia – UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office

London adds 135 tankers to sanctions list against Russia – UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office

18:10 21.07.2025
New recruitment of participants in micro-entrepreneurship support program kicked off – Ukrainian Red Cross

New recruitment of participants in micro-entrepreneurship support program kicked off – Ukrainian Red Cross

HOT NEWS

Court arrests suspect in Parubiy's murder – PGO

Parubiy's murder suspect admits his guilt, wants to be swapped for Ukrainian POWs

Ukrainian Armed Forces: 120 enemy UAVs out of 150 shot down, hits in nine locations recorded

Cabinet delegates reps to Board of Directors of U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund

Zelenskyy instructs Umerov to coordinate officials and energy companies to purchase additional air defense systems

LATEST

Energy Ministry considers creating interactive map for location of electric vehicle charging stations

Two pensioners killed in enemy shelling of Kupiansk

Erdogan: Putin, Zelenskyy ‘not yet ready’ for personal meeting – media

USA, EU to be able to jointly guarantee Ukraine's security in event of positive outcome of peace talks – Lithuanian President

Some 5,600 drones worth UAH 216 mln delivered to frontline through DOT-Chain Defence system – Shmyhal

Another group of children returned to Ukraine from occupied territories – Yermak

Rutte says focus on Zelenskyy-Putin meeting and security guarantees

Finnish President announces NB8 meeting with Zelenskyy on Wed

Court arrests suspect in Parubiy's murder – PGO

Ukrainian Red Cross continues to evacuate civilians from frontline communities in Donetsk region

AD
AD