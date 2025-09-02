Britain to extend Ukrainian protection programme for another two years

Britain has decided to extend the Ukraine Permission Extension program to protect Ukrainians for another 24 months, said British Home Secretary Yvette Cooper.

“We will continue to do our bit to support Ukraine – extending the Ukraine Permission Extension scheme by a further 24 months, with further details to be set out in due course,” she said while speaking in the House of Commons.

The minister also said that assistance to families from Ukraine, Syria and Hong Kong was evidence that Britain continues to support people fleeing persecution or conflict.

The Ukraine Permission Extension (UPE) scheme is a Home Office scheme that allows Ukrainian citizens (and their families) who already have status under one of the "Ukraine" visa programmes (Homes for Ukraine/Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme, Ukraine Family Scheme, Ukraine Extension Scheme) or "permission to remain outside the immigration rules" to extend their legal stay in the UK for up to 18 months.

The application is free and gives the same rights as the original statuses: work, rent, access to assistance and education. The application must be submitted online 28 days before the end of the current permit; the status is updated in the eVisa and biometrics may be requested additionally. The scheme opens for applications from February 4, 2025.