Stefanchuk presents Speaker of House of Commons of British parliament with updated list of Ukraine's defense needs

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/stefanchuk.official/

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk presented an updated list of Ukraine’s priority defense needs to Speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle.

"I began my working visit to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland with a meeting with Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons. We discussed further strengthening the Ukrainian-British strategic partnership and interparliamentary cooperation. I presented an updated list of Ukraine’s urgent defense needs," Stefanchuk wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

According to Stefanchuk, the UK is one of Ukraine’s key allies; its military assistance saves Ukrainian lives every day, and its political support is crucial for the security of all of Europe.

"We paid special attention to sanctions policy against Russia, the fight against the circumvention of restrictions, particularly through the so-called shadow fleet, and the use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine’s benefit. The return of illegally deported Ukrainian children also remains important – we count on the British Parliament’s continued active role in this area. We reaffirmed our shared position: a just peace is only possible through force – strengthening the Ukrainian army, exerting maximum pressure on the aggressor, and unity among allies," the Ukrainian parliament speaker added.

Stefanchuk also reported that he had given Hoyle the text of the Centenary Partnership Agreement between Ukraine and the UK, the law on its ratification, and a note on its entry into force.