Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:04 15.10.2025

Stefanchuk presents Speaker of House of Commons of British parliament with updated list of Ukraine's defense needs

2 min read
Stefanchuk presents Speaker of House of Commons of British parliament with updated list of Ukraine's defense needs
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/stefanchuk.official/

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk presented an updated list of Ukraine’s priority defense needs to Speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle.

"I began my working visit to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland with a meeting with Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons. We discussed further strengthening the Ukrainian-British strategic partnership and interparliamentary cooperation. I presented an updated list of Ukraine’s urgent defense needs," Stefanchuk wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

According to Stefanchuk, the UK is one of Ukraine’s key allies; its military assistance saves Ukrainian lives every day, and its political support is crucial for the security of all of Europe.

"We paid special attention to sanctions policy against Russia, the fight against the circumvention of restrictions, particularly through the so-called shadow fleet, and the use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine’s benefit. The return of illegally deported Ukrainian children also remains important – we count on the British Parliament’s continued active role in this area. We reaffirmed our shared position: a just peace is only possible through force – strengthening the Ukrainian army, exerting maximum pressure on the aggressor, and unity among allies," the Ukrainian parliament speaker added.

Stefanchuk also reported that he had given Hoyle the text of the Centenary Partnership Agreement between Ukraine and the UK, the law on its ratification, and a note on its entry into force.

Tags: #stefanchuk #britain

MORE ABOUT

20:57 15.10.2025
Stefanchuk, Starmer discuss strengthening Ukraine's defense

Stefanchuk, Starmer discuss strengthening Ukraine's defense

15:34 14.10.2025
Ukraine hopes for support from German lawmakers to unblock EU accession clusters – Ukrainian parliament chair

Ukraine hopes for support from German lawmakers to unblock EU accession clusters – Ukrainian parliament chair

16:45 13.10.2025
Stefanchuk, German Labor Minister discuss financial support for Ukraine

Stefanchuk, German Labor Minister discuss financial support for Ukraine

15:14 13.10.2025
Defense support and financial assistance are focus of Stefanchuk's visit to Germany

Defense support and financial assistance are focus of Stefanchuk's visit to Germany

20:37 12.09.2025
Svyrydenko, UK Foreign Secretary discuss strengthening of economic pressure on Russia

Svyrydenko, UK Foreign Secretary discuss strengthening of economic pressure on Russia

21:03 08.09.2025
Yermak holds video call with national security advisers of UK, Germany, Italy, France

Yermak holds video call with national security advisers of UK, Germany, Italy, France

09:55 02.09.2025
Britain to extend Ukrainian protection programme for another two years

Britain to extend Ukrainian protection programme for another two years

19:45 26.08.2025
Zelenskyy discusses with Admiral Radakin, his successor support for Ukraine, Coalition of Willing

Zelenskyy discusses with Admiral Radakin, his successor support for Ukraine, Coalition of Willing

13:33 20.08.2025
Britain ready to deploy up to 30,000 troops in Ukraine off the frontline - media

Britain ready to deploy up to 30,000 troops in Ukraine off the frontline - media

14:22 18.08.2025
Stefanchuk calls for clear parliament procedures on international obligations

Stefanchuk calls for clear parliament procedures on international obligations

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Meeting agenda with Trump is very meaningful

Ukraine has potential to scale long-range capabilities

Power outages take place across Ukraine, with exception of Donetsk and Chernihiv regions

Zelenskyy: Foreign intel chief reports on Russian plan for further military use of Belarus

HACC closes case of ex-minister Pyvovarsky due to the statute of limitations

LATEST

Rutte: More than half of NATO allies join PURL initiative

Zelenskyy: Meeting agenda with Trump is very meaningful

Ukraine has potential to scale long-range capabilities

Shmyhal announces signing of understanding memo on Nordic-Baltic Training Initiative

Shmyhal at Ramstein: FPV, ISR, other UAVs are existential for holding front

Pistorius: We’re intensifying cooperation between defense industries of Germany and Ukraine, launching initiative to modernize weapons supplied to AFU

Stefanchuk to UK Parliament: Russia does not respond to diplomacy, only to force

Ukraine to synchronize new package of UK sanctions within its jurisdictions - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy signs law strengthening school security measures

Rutte to Shmyhal: We’ll continue to support you

AD
AD