Facts

16:29 20.07.2022

Austrian, Czech foreign ministers visit Irpin – mayor

1 min read
Austrian, Czech foreign ministers visit Irpin – mayor

The ministers of foreign affairs of Austria and the Czech Republic, Alexander Schallenberg and Jan Lipavsky, have visited Irpin, city mayor Oleksandr Markushyn has said.

"We are especially honored to welcome such guests, since Irpin receives a noticeable assistance from Austria and the Czech Republic. Thousands of Irpin residents have found safe shelter in these countries. In addition, Austria has started providing us with its support for the recovery of the city," he said on the Telegram channel.

On behalf of the entire community, the mayor thanked both ministers for their clear position and comprehensive support for Ukraine and its people.

Tags: #austria #czechia #irpin

MORE ABOUT

13:57 29.06.2022
President of Indonesia visits Irpin

President of Indonesia visits Irpin

11:36 27.06.2022
U.S. Senator Jim Risch visits Hostomel, Irpin

U.S. Senator Jim Risch visits Hostomel, Irpin

14:49 16.06.2022
After visiting Irpin, President of Romania urges to bring Russian criminals to justice

After visiting Irpin, President of Romania urges to bring Russian criminals to justice

18:59 15.06.2022
Western Balkan countries to reconstruct residential buildings in Irpin – Albanian PM

Western Balkan countries to reconstruct residential buildings in Irpin – Albanian PM

12:17 15.06.2022
PMs of Montenegro and Albania visit Borodyanka and Irpin

PMs of Montenegro and Albania visit Borodyanka and Irpin

14:45 09.06.2022
European Commissioner Lenarčič visits Irpin

European Commissioner Lenarčič visits Irpin

12:40 27.05.2022
Foreign Minister of Northern Macedonia visits Irpin

Foreign Minister of Northern Macedonia visits Irpin

15:54 21.05.2022
PM of Portugal arrives in Ukraine, visits Irpin

PM of Portugal arrives in Ukraine, visits Irpin

16:15 11.05.2022
British Ambassador visits Irpin

British Ambassador visits Irpin

16:11 02.05.2022
Danish Foreign Minister visits Irpin

Danish Foreign Minister visits Irpin

AD

HOT NEWS

New US military aid package to Ukraine to include four more HIMARS MLRS – Austin

At least three civilians killed, incl child amid morning shelling of Kharkiv - Synehubov

Zelensky assesses creation of commission for control of foreign weapons as additional control tool

Reznikov: Ukraine needs to liberate more than 2,500 small villages and towns from Russia

Ex-Prosecutor General Venediktova expected to be appointed on diplomatic front – Arakhamia

LATEST

About 86 people may be subject to verification of compliance with deoligarchization law criteria – Danilov

Russian occupiers continue to steal Ukrainian grain – intelligence agency

Zelensky, European Council head discuss situation at frontline, introduction of seventh package of sanctions against Russia, financial needs of Ukraine

Russian invaders trying to launch grain terminal in Mariupol port – mayor's adviser

New US military aid package to Ukraine to include four more HIMARS MLRS – Austin

Zelensky: I don't support Brazilian president's neutral position in Russia's war against Ukraine, we need support

Estonia allows revoking citizenship obtained by naturalization, incl for participation in war against Ukraine on Russian side

Closure of Mykolaiv for ‘mopping up operation’ of collaborators planned in one or two weeks

Expansion of Krakovets checkpoint increases passage of trucks to Poland by 51%

FMs of Austria, Czech Republic arrive in Kyiv

AD
AD
AD
AD