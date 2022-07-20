Austrian, Czech foreign ministers visit Irpin – mayor

The ministers of foreign affairs of Austria and the Czech Republic, Alexander Schallenberg and Jan Lipavsky, have visited Irpin, city mayor Oleksandr Markushyn has said.

"We are especially honored to welcome such guests, since Irpin receives a noticeable assistance from Austria and the Czech Republic. Thousands of Irpin residents have found safe shelter in these countries. In addition, Austria has started providing us with its support for the recovery of the city," he said on the Telegram channel.

On behalf of the entire community, the mayor thanked both ministers for their clear position and comprehensive support for Ukraine and its people.