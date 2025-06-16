Ukraine and Austria sign five documents incl in security sphere – President’s Office

On Monday, June 16, Ukraine and Austria signed five documents on security, the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia, agriculture, regional cooperation and reconstruction.

As reported by the President’s Office of Ukraine, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and Federal Minister for European and International Affairs of Austria Beate Meinl-Reisinger signed a declaration of intent on political cooperation, as well as on cooperation in the restoration of Ukraine, a Joint Communiqué on security and the return of illegally removed Ukrainian children from Russia.

In addition, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Vitaliy Koval and the Federal Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Climate Protection and Environment, Regions and Water Management of Austria Norbert Totschnig signed a Memorandum of Cooperation in the Field of Agriculture.

Chairman of Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper and the Head of the Federal State of Upper Austria Thomas Stelzer signed a Memorandum of Understanding between Odesa Regional State Administration and the Federal State of Upper Austria, which provides for cooperation in various areas with a special focus on the restoration of Odesa region.

Chairperson of the Office of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities under the President of Ukraine Lilia Pashynna and the President of the Union of Austrian Communities Johannes Pressl signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the development of interregional and municipal cooperation.