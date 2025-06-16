Zelenskyy, Austrian President to discuss support for Ukraine – President’s Office

During his visit to Vienna, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will discuss with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen continued support for Ukraine, as well as deepening cooperation.

“After the joint meeting, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Alexander Van der Bellen will discuss tete-a-tete and in an expanded format the continuation of support for Ukraine, deepening cooperation in various areas and the participation of Austrian business in the post-war reconstruction of our country,” the press service of the President’s Office reported.

In addition, the leaders will discuss humanitarian demining, energy restoration, food security and shelter construction.

Separately, the presidents will discuss the return of Ukrainian children illegally deported by Russia, as well as the continuation of treatment, rehabilitation and health improvement for children.