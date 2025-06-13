Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:53 13.06.2025

Zelenskyy accepts credentials from ambassadors of Kazakhstan, Austria

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday accepted credentials from newly appointed ambassadors: Kazakhstan – Tolyazhan Barlybayev and Austria – Robert Muller.

According to the presidential press service, the head of state congratulated the ambassadors on the start of their diplomatic mission in our country and noted that Ukraine is counting on effective and close cooperation.

Zelenskyy thanked the ambassadors for their countries' support for the people of Ukraine, its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

During the conversation with the ambassador of Kazakhstan, the topic was the strengthening of bilateral trade and the resumption of the work of the Interstate Ukrainian-Kazakhstan Commission on Economic Cooperation.

They also discussed the participation of Kazakh companies in the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Special attention was paid to humanitarian cooperation and the continuation of the program to improve the health of Ukrainian children in Kazakhstan.

During the meeting with the Austrian ambassador, the president thanked his country for the humanitarian and financial assistance provided since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, as well as for the treatment and recreation of children.

Separately, they discussed the possibility of Austrian business participation in the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy and Muller paid detailed attention to the development of cooperation between the countries in various areas and directions.

