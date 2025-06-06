Zelenskyy likely to visit Austria on June 16 – media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may visit Austria on June 16, Austrian media reports.

"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Vienna on June 16 ... The visit's program includes, among other things, meetings with Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen, Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger and Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker," the publication wrote in Der Standard on Friday.

According to public broadcaster ORF, the Chancellor's Office, the Foreign Ministry and the Ukrainian Embassy said that there was no official confirmation of this yet.

Zelenskyy visited Austria on an official visit in September 2020.