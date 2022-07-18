Facts

Ukrainians in Poland will be able to maintain tax residency in Ukraine without paying taxes in host country - BRDO

Ukrainians in Poland will be able to maintain Ukrainian tax residency without paying taxes in the host country from income received in Ukraine, the Better Regulation Delivery Office (BRDO) reported, citing an official letter from the Ministry of Finance of Poland in response to a request from BRDO and the IT Association of Ukraine.

"In May, BRDO and the IT Association of Ukraine appealed to the government of our state and the Ministries of Finance of Bulgaria, Germany, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia with a request not to change the tax residency of refugee entrepreneurs who ended up in these countries. The success of our advocacy is evidenced by clarification that we received the other day from the central executive authority of Poland," the office said.

According to the letter of the Polish Ministry of Finance, Ukrainians will be able to retain tax residence in Ukraine and not pay taxes in the host country, if it is not about income from sources in Poland.

As reported, the European Business Association called on the government to resolve the issue of tax residence of Ukrainian citizens abroad, since staying outside the country for more than 183 days, they can be recognized as residents of the host country and there will be a risk of double taxation of income received in Ukraine.

