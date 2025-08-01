Sybiha to visit Poland on Friday, hold talks with Sikorski

On August 1, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha will visit the Republic of Poland at the invitation of his Polish colleague, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Radosław Sikorski.

According to the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, the ministers, accompanied by their spouses, will meet at the residence of Radosław Sikorski.

The foreign ministers will hold talks "face-to-face" and in an expanded format. A joint press conference is planned following the meeting.

The key topic of the meeting will be the development of Ukrainian-Polish good-neighborliness as a key factor in the strength and security of Europe.

The ministers will discuss further defense cooperation and strengthening Ukraine in confronting Russian aggression, sanctions pressure on the aggressor to restore a just peace, and a wide range of issues on the bilateral agenda.