Center for Countering Disinformation denies info about Poland allegedly cancelling visa-free travel with Ukraine

The Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) has refuted information circulating online about Poland’s alleged intention to end the visa-free regime with Ukraine.

"This information does not correspond to reality. This is the personal opinion of one of the Polish politicians, who does not influence the adoption of such decisions," the Center said in a message posted on its Facebook page.

As noted by the Center, the visa-free regime between Ukraine and Poland operates on the basis of a pan-European decision: it was introduced by all EU countries that are part of the Schengen zone.

Formally, a decision at the level of the European Union is required to cancel or limit the visa-free regime.