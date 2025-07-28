Unimot to participate in project with PZL Defense drones; plans to invest about $110,000

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/MinistryofDefence.UA

Polish Unimot S.A plans to invest about $110,000 (PLN 400,000) in the strategic project PZL Defense, which will be implemented by the auto parts manufacturer PZL Sędziszów and its Ukrainian partner, with a planned share of the capital of the UNIMOT Group of 40%, the company has said on Facebook.

"The project involves the creation of a special research and development (R&D) center that will focus on loitering munitions technologies and neutralization of threats posed by UAVs. This is a response to the new threat architecture in which unmanned technology plays a key role in offensive operations and the protection of critical infrastructure," the company said.

It is noted that the project will focus on the development and production of both the radars themselves and anti-drone systems designed to protect critical infrastructure, as well as military drones – in the next stages, after obtaining a license.

"We see the growing importance of unmanned technologies for the security of the region. "That is why we plan to participate in a project that combines Polish engineering resources with the unique know-how of Ukrainian partners, tested not at the training ground, but in real combat conditions," commented on the decision by CEO of the Unimot Group Adam Sikorski.

As explained by the Director of Relations with State Authorities in Ukraine (Unimot S.A.) Nazarii Voliansky, PZL Defense is at the stage of registration in Poland for joint implementation with the Ukrainian company.

"A 50/50 joint venture is great, to implement a project to build and create new unmanned systems. In fact, the Polish army is still skeptical about all this, but they look and see how our drones destroy and can reach far. We don't need tanks anymore, because a tank is expensive, we can send or buy hundreds of thousands of drones for one," he said during the roundtable discussion titled "Freedom for Business and New Investment Opportunities: How Government, Regions and Business are Launching Recovery" at Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

According to Voliansky, this is why the group of companies decided to join "Defense." He believes that in this way Unimot S.A. will support the Ukrainian manufacturer and help defense companies.

He said Unimot S.A. also has a number of humanitarian projects in Ukraine.

As reported, Unimot S.A. plans to create a fuel and energy complex in Mostyska, Lviv region, with estimated investments of EUR 55-60 million.

Founded in 2011, Unimot S.A. is an independent importer of liquid and gaseous fuels, offering: diesel fuel, biofuel, liquefied gas, natural gas, electricity, motor oils and bitumen. Since 2017, it has been listed on the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange. Since 2017, Unimot S.A. has been building a network of gas stations in Poland, and since 2019 in Ukraine under the AVIA brand on the basis of master franchise agreements.