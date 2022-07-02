Romania ready to help victims of missile attack in Odesa region – FM Aurescu

Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Friday that Romania is ready to help the victims of a missile attack in Odesa region and that the Romanian authorities are in contact with the authorities of the Republic of Moldova, which runs a rehabilitation center for children in Serhiyivka.

According to the Romanian news channel Digi 24, Aurescu said Friday's attack on some civilian targets in Odesa region confirms once again that this war is "not only illegal, but also immoral, and that it must end as soon as possible."

"We strongly condemn this attack that took place this morning, just as we condemn all other attacks by the Russian Federation on the civilian population of Ukraine. This is another gross violation of international humanitarian law, another gross violation of the rules of warfare, the conduct of hostilities," Aurescu said.

The Foreign Minister said that the Romanian authorities are in constant contact with those who are in Chisinau, and to the extent that they can help in connection with the victims of this attack, they will.

As reported, as a result of a missile strike on the village of Serhiyivka, 21 people were killed, including a child, and 38 were injured. The Minister of Health of Moldova, Ala Nemerenco, announced the death of an employee of the Children's Rehabilitation Center belonging to the ministry in the Ukrainian village of Serhiyivka, Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky district, Odesa region. Five employees of the Center were injured.