Facts

15:40 02.07.2022

Romania ready to help victims of missile attack in Odesa region – FM Aurescu

2 min read
Romania ready to help victims of missile attack in Odesa region – FM Aurescu

Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Friday that Romania is ready to help the victims of a missile attack in Odesa region and that the Romanian authorities are in contact with the authorities of the Republic of Moldova, which runs a rehabilitation center for children in Serhiyivka.

According to the Romanian news channel Digi 24, Aurescu said Friday's attack on some civilian targets in Odesa region confirms once again that this war is "not only illegal, but also immoral, and that it must end as soon as possible."

"We strongly condemn this attack that took place this morning, just as we condemn all other attacks by the Russian Federation on the civilian population of Ukraine. This is another gross violation of international humanitarian law, another gross violation of the rules of warfare, the conduct of hostilities," Aurescu said.

The Foreign Minister said that the Romanian authorities are in constant contact with those who are in Chisinau, and to the extent that they can help in connection with the victims of this attack, they will.

As reported, as a result of a missile strike on the village of Serhiyivka, 21 people were killed, including a child, and 38 were injured. The Minister of Health of Moldova, Ala Nemerenco, announced the death of an employee of the Children's Rehabilitation Center belonging to the ministry in the Ukrainian village of Serhiyivka, Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky district, Odesa region. Five employees of the Center were injured.

Tags: #romania #odesa_region

MORE ABOUT

12:58 02.07.2022
ACA experts, military advisers work at site of missile strike in Odesa region – Prosecutor General

ACA experts, military advisers work at site of missile strike in Odesa region – Prosecutor General

18:09 01.07.2022
Eight people, incl. three children, rescued after missile attack on Odesa region

Eight people, incl. three children, rescued after missile attack on Odesa region

17:58 01.07.2022
One employee of Moldovan rehabilitation center for children in Serhiyivka killed, five injured

One employee of Moldovan rehabilitation center for children in Serhiyivka killed, five injured

16:21 01.07.2022
Number of deaths in Odesa region increased to 21 people – local authorities

Number of deaths in Odesa region increased to 21 people – local authorities

14:13 01.07.2022
Number of victims of missile strike on Odesa region increased to 20 people – Emergency Service

Number of victims of missile strike on Odesa region increased to 20 people – Emergency Service

10:54 01.07.2022
Eighteen people killed, incl one child, 38 hospitalized as result of strike on Odesa region – Emergency Service

Eighteen people killed, incl one child, 38 hospitalized as result of strike on Odesa region – Emergency Service

13:41 30.06.2022
Ukraine starts exporting electricity to Romania

Ukraine starts exporting electricity to Romania

12:07 22.06.2022
Drilling platforms in Black Sea, on which Ukraine launches missile strike, functioned as points of strengthening of Russian invaders – Odesa Military Administration

Drilling platforms in Black Sea, on which Ukraine launches missile strike, functioned as points of strengthening of Russian invaders – Odesa Military Administration

10:49 16.06.2022
President of Romania arrives in Kyiv

President of Romania arrives in Kyiv

13:40 16.05.2022
Consequences of missile strike being eliminated in Odesa region

Consequences of missile strike being eliminated in Odesa region

AD

HOT NEWS

Fierce battles near Lysychansk, but city not surrounded - National Guard speaker

Over 10,000 residents of Mariupol imprisoned by occupiers – city council

Number of dead, missing as result of missile attack on Amstor mall is 22 people – mayor

Russia's losses amount to over 35,870 soldiers since start of full-scale invasion of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Continued support for Ukraine crucial for European partners, as Putin hates well-being of Europeans – Kuleba

LATEST

Fierce battles near Lysychansk, but city not surrounded - National Guard speaker

Russians conduct mass searches in temporarily occupied Chaplynka – intelligence

Over 10,000 residents of Mariupol imprisoned by occupiers – city council

Number of dead, missing as result of missile attack on Amstor mall is 22 people – mayor

Kuleba, Borrell agree on positions before G20 foreign ministers' meeting, need for seventh package of sanctions against Russia

Russia's losses amount to over 35,870 soldiers since start of full-scale invasion of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Ukraine appeals to Turkey regarding entry of vessel from occupied Berdiansk into its port – Ambassador

Continued support for Ukraine crucial for European partners, as Putin hates well-being of Europeans – Kuleba

Podoliak: world is tired not of supporting Ukraine, but of Putin's personal 'complexes'

Boris Johnson becomes honorary citizen of Odesa – Trukhanov

AD
AD
AD
AD