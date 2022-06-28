Dnipro mayor announces 'arrivals' in city
Mayor of Dnipro Borys Filatov confirmed "arrivals" in Dnipro, urged not to leave the shelters.
"There are 'arrivals.' Do not leave shelters. Do not post photos, videos," he said on Facebook.
