17:27 28.06.2022

Dnipro mayor announces 'arrivals' in city

Mayor of Dnipro Borys Filatov confirmed "arrivals" in Dnipro, urged not to leave the shelters.

"There are 'arrivals.' Do not leave shelters. Do not post photos, videos," he said on Facebook.

