Facts

18:21 22.06.2022

Italy to continue to raise funds for restoration of Bucha – mayor of Bergamo

2 min read
Italy to continue to raise funds for restoration of Bucha – mayor of Bergamo

 Italy will continue to raise funds to restore the city of Bucha in Kyiv region, which suffered from Russian occupiers, Mayor of Bergamo (Italy) Giorgio Gori said during a meeting with Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko and Managing Director of the Rothschild international banking group for the CIS region Giovanni Salvetti.

As the Ministry of Finance pointed out in a press release on the website on Wednesday following the meeting, in April 2022, the Italian humanitarian organization Cesvi, headquartered in Bergamo, allocated the first EUR 500 million for the restoration of Bucha, and Gori confirmed its readiness to raise funds in the future.

The mayor of the Italian city noted that the amount of financial support for the restoration of the communal infrastructure and social facilities of Bucha will be increased through charitable contributions from private and public donors, in particular from the municipality of the city of Bergamo.

"Today, the amount of infrastructure damage reaches $104 billion, but the war is not over yet. Now, even after the victory, a difficult path for the restoration of Ukraine awaits us," the Minister of Finance of Ukraine said in turn, quoted by the ministry's press service.

Priority areas for the recovery of Bucha are the restoration of destroyed infrastructure, housing, refurbishment of fleets of special equipment, including ambulances, fire engines and public transport, the ministry added.

 

Tags: #ukraine #italy

MORE ABOUT

09:17 22.06.2022
NBU estimates Ukraine's losses from destroyed housing, business, infrastructure due to Russian aggression at 50% of 2021 GDP

NBU estimates Ukraine's losses from destroyed housing, business, infrastructure due to Russian aggression at 50% of 2021 GDP

09:16 22.06.2022
Total amount of declared, provided financial assistance to Ukraine since start of war reaches $30 bln – NBU

Total amount of declared, provided financial assistance to Ukraine since start of war reaches $30 bln – NBU

10:30 21.06.2022
European Council President writes to EU leaders that he will invite them to grant EU candidate status to Ukraine

European Council President writes to EU leaders that he will invite them to grant EU candidate status to Ukraine

13:29 20.06.2022
Ukraine proposes framework agreement on security guarantees, bilateral agreements with each guarantor country - Yermak

Ukraine proposes framework agreement on security guarantees, bilateral agreements with each guarantor country - Yermak

12:38 20.06.2022
UK business to help restore Ukrainian infrastructure

UK business to help restore Ukrainian infrastructure

09:20 20.06.2022
Johnson: UK to never forget sacrifice, unconquerable courage, bravery of Ukrainian military

Johnson: UK to never forget sacrifice, unconquerable courage, bravery of Ukrainian military

15:47 17.06.2022
President of European Commission: Ukraine has done intensive work in fighting corruption, but situation still needs to be improved

President of European Commission: Ukraine has done intensive work in fighting corruption, but situation still needs to be improved

13:27 17.06.2022
European Commission recommends granting Ukraine status of candidate for EU membership – von der Leyen

European Commission recommends granting Ukraine status of candidate for EU membership – von der Leyen

13:01 17.06.2022
USA not to persuade Ukraine to make territorial concessions to Russia - Biden adviser

USA not to persuade Ukraine to make territorial concessions to Russia - Biden adviser

18:39 15.06.2022
President of Ukraine, PMs of Albania, Montenegro, North Macedonia approve statement in support of granting Ukraine EU candidate status – Zelensky

President of Ukraine, PMs of Albania, Montenegro, North Macedonia approve statement in support of granting Ukraine EU candidate status – Zelensky

AD

HOT NEWS

Draft conclusions of EU summit spelled out decision to grant Ukraine status of EU candidate member

No concrete agreements on holding talks with participation of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, UN on grain export – MFA

Decision on granting Ukraine EU candidate status may be made as early as June 23 evening – Stefanishyna

Russia in Black Sea readies 44 Kalibr cruise missiles towards Ukraine – Pivden command

US Dept of Justice to provide Ukraine with prosecutor to advise on anti-corruption issues

LATEST

Granting EU candidate status to Ukraine is major agenda of EU summit

USA welcomes Zelensky's signing of Istanbul Convention

Draft conclusions of EU summit spelled out decision to grant Ukraine status of EU candidate member

No concrete agreements on holding talks with participation of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, UN on grain export – MFA

Decision on granting Ukraine EU candidate status may be made as early as June 23 evening – Stefanishyna

One killed, two wounded, lots of facilities damaged over missile attacks on Mykolaiv on Wed – mayor

Zelensky speaks with Swedish PM, receives confirmation of support for Ukraine at EUCO summit

Number of wounded children due to Russia’s military aggression increases to 592 – PGO

Publisher Chepovy killed at front

Most cases of humanitarian aid fraud registered in Kyiv City, Lviv, Kharkiv, Kirovohrad regions – Monastysky

AD
AD
AD
AD