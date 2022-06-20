Brussels once again extends sanctions over Russia's annexation of Crimea by year

The EU Council decided on Monday to extend the restrictive measures imposed in connection with the annexation of Crimea by Russia for another year – until June 23, 2023, according to a communiqué of the EU Council circulated on Monday.

The sanctions include a ban on the import of products from Crimea or Sevastopol into the EU, investments in Crimea or Sevastopol, tourism services in Crimea or Sevastopol. It also includes a ban on the export of certain types of goods and technologies for Crimean companies or for transport, telecommunications and energy enterprises in Crimea, as well as for the exploration and production of oil, gas and mineral resources in the region.

In June 2014, the EU Council adopted restrictive measures in response to the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol by the Russian Federation. These measures apply to EU individuals and companies based in the European Union. They are limited to the territory of Crimea and Sevastopol.

Brussels has repeatedly stated that the European Union will never recognize and will continue to condemn the annexation of Crimea by Russia.