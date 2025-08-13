EU prepares further sanctions against Russia – Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that the European Union is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia.

"We previously adopted a new package of sanctions against Russia. We are preparing another one. And I think its fate will depend on the negotiations in the coming days and weeks. But nothing can be ruled out," Macron told reporters.

That day, Macron and a number of European leaders held talks in a video conference format with US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.