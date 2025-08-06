New duties to hit countries still buying cheap Russian energy - Yermak

The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak has has noted the importance of introducing secondary sanctions against the tanker fleet and buyers of Russian energy resources to end the war in Ukraine.

"The tanker fleet is the foundation of Russian sanctions evasion and war financing. Secondary duties will make Russian energy resources extremely expensive for those who consider them too cheap and turn a blind eye to the killings of Ukrainians. A complete ceasefire and a meeting of leaders. The war must end, but for now everything rests with Russia," Yermak said on Telegram on Wednesday.

As reported, on August 5, US President Donald Trump said that he could significantly increase duties on goods from India within the next 24 hours due to the fact that Delhi buys Russian oil. He again suggested that if oil prices were further reduced, this could push Russia to intensify negotiations on Ukraine.

On August 3, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday imposed new sanctions against the Russian Federation, including a package of sanctions against the shadow tanker fleet - five operating companies and 94 individuals, including tanker captains. He also imposed sanctions on 39 individuals and 23 legal entities, mostly Russian, involved in the illegal export of grain from the occupied territories of Ukraine and the development of mineral resources in these regions.