Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:51 06.08.2025

New duties to hit countries still buying cheap Russian energy - Yermak

2 min read
New duties to hit countries still buying cheap Russian energy - Yermak

The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak has has noted the importance of introducing secondary sanctions against the tanker fleet and buyers of Russian energy resources to end the war in Ukraine.

"The tanker fleet is the foundation of Russian sanctions evasion and war financing. Secondary duties will make Russian energy resources extremely expensive for those who consider them too cheap and turn a blind eye to the killings of Ukrainians. A complete ceasefire and a meeting of leaders. The war must end, but for now everything rests with Russia," Yermak said on Telegram on Wednesday.

As reported, on August 5, US President Donald Trump said that he could significantly increase duties on goods from India within the next 24 hours due to the fact that Delhi buys Russian oil. He again suggested that if oil prices were further reduced, this could push Russia to intensify negotiations on Ukraine.

On August 3, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday imposed new sanctions against the Russian Federation, including a package of sanctions against the shadow tanker fleet - five operating companies and 94 individuals, including tanker captains. He also imposed sanctions on 39 individuals and 23 legal entities, mostly Russian, involved in the illegal export of grain from the occupied territories of Ukraine and the development of mineral resources in these regions.

Tags: #sanctions #yermak

MORE ABOUT

13:10 05.08.2025
Most Trump voters see Russia as threat and favor sanctions against it – poll

Most Trump voters see Russia as threat and favor sanctions against it – poll

20:48 04.08.2025
Zelenskyy: Change in sentiment in Russia already felt, new sanctions will push Russians towards peace

Zelenskyy: Change in sentiment in Russia already felt, new sanctions will push Russians towards peace

20:06 04.08.2025
Ukraine returns 13-year-old girl to govt-controlled territory

Ukraine returns 13-year-old girl to govt-controlled territory

16:57 04.08.2025
Yermak proposes to increase pressure on Russia: World may get opportunity this week to end the war

Yermak proposes to increase pressure on Russia: World may get opportunity this week to end the war

15:05 04.08.2025
Ukraine proves democratic transparency drives renewal – Yermak, French director Levy

Ukraine proves democratic transparency drives renewal – Yermak, French director Levy

09:14 04.08.2025
'Peace through strength' concept has been working since the appearance of American nuclear submarines - Yermak

'Peace through strength' concept has been working since the appearance of American nuclear submarines - Yermak

12:54 02.08.2025
Yermak on Trump's deployment of nuclear submarines: Peace through strength

Yermak on Trump's deployment of nuclear submarines: Peace through strength

10:20 01.08.2025
Trump announces his intention to impose sanctions against Russia after 10-day period

Trump announces his intention to impose sanctions against Russia after 10-day period

14:12 31.07.2025
USA sanctions over 50 individuals and organizations linked to Iran's shadow fleet – Yermak

USA sanctions over 50 individuals and organizations linked to Iran's shadow fleet – Yermak

12:32 30.07.2025
Ukraine manages to return three more children from Russian occupation – Yermak

Ukraine manages to return three more children from Russian occupation – Yermak

HOT NEWS

SBI probing Energy Customs chief's assets for legal violations

Russian attack on Odesa region hits gas facilities in Izmail

Shmyhal confirms US approval of $200 million in security aid to Ukraine

Russian strike kills 2, injures 12 in Zaporizhia region

Svyrydenko on call with Bessent: US-Ukrainian Investment Fund task is to launch first three projects within 18 months

LATEST

SBI probing Energy Customs chief's assets for legal violations

Nine hospitalized, including children, after Zaporizhia recreation center bombing

Russian bombs hit recreation area near Zaporizhia

Syrsky on Kursk anniversary: first time full-scale war reached enemy territory

Air defenses neutralize 36 out of 45 enemy drones

Hetmantsev expects appointment of BES director Wednesday

Russian attack on Odesa region hits gas facilities in Izmail

Shmyhal confirms US approval of $200 million in security aid to Ukraine

Dnipropetrovsk under continued assault, damage confirmed – official

Russian strike kills 2, injures 12 in Zaporizhia region

AD
AD