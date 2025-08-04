Zelenskyy: Change in sentiment in Russia already felt, new sanctions will push Russians towards peace

A change in sentiment in Russia is already being felt, new decisive steps and strong sanctions will push Russians towards peace, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I am grateful to President Trump for his determination to end the war and the corresponding pressure from America. The change in mood in Russia is already felt, and new decisive steps, new strong sanctions will push Russians towards peace," Zelenskyy wrote on the social network X on Monday evening.

According to the president, Russia is prolonging the war for only one reason: because it has the money to fight.

"All sanctions that limit Russia help the world. All weapons that strengthen Ukraine help the world. All political measures that isolate Russia help the world," Zelenskyy emphasized.

He thanked everyone in Europe and the world who, together with the United States, support Ukraine, strengthen the protection of the Ukrainian sky, the front and all efforts for peace.