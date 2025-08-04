Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:48 04.08.2025

Zelenskyy: Change in sentiment in Russia already felt, new sanctions will push Russians towards peace

1 min read
Zelenskyy: Change in sentiment in Russia already felt, new sanctions will push Russians towards peace

A change in sentiment in Russia is already being felt, new decisive steps and strong sanctions will push Russians towards peace, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I am grateful to President Trump for his determination to end the war and the corresponding pressure from America. The change in mood in Russia is already felt, and new decisive steps, new strong sanctions will push Russians towards peace," Zelenskyy wrote on the social network X on Monday evening.

According to the president, Russia is prolonging the war for only one reason: because it has the money to fight.

"All sanctions that limit Russia help the world. All weapons that strengthen Ukraine help the world. All political measures that isolate Russia help the world," Zelenskyy emphasized.

He thanked everyone in Europe and the world who, together with the United States, support Ukraine, strengthen the protection of the Ukrainian sky, the front and all efforts for peace.

Tags: #sanctions #zelenskyy #russia

MORE ABOUT

20:20 04.08.2025
Russia effective in hybrid warfare, its intelligence services more intensive than Soviet ones - Czech President

Russia effective in hybrid warfare, its intelligence services more intensive than Soviet ones - Czech President

19:15 04.08.2025
Peskov's statements about possible meeting of leaders look like another delay – Yermak

Peskov's statements about possible meeting of leaders look like another delay – Yermak

18:41 04.08.2025
On Tuesday, Zelenskyy to hold meeting on outcomes of his visit to Kharkiv region

On Tuesday, Zelenskyy to hold meeting on outcomes of his visit to Kharkiv region

18:22 04.08.2025
Zelenskyy meets with wounded soldiers in Kharkiv, presents them state awards

Zelenskyy meets with wounded soldiers in Kharkiv, presents them state awards

18:10 04.08.2025
Zelenskyy expects report from Svyrydenko on action program for border territories

Zelenskyy expects report from Svyrydenko on action program for border territories

17:44 04.08.2025
Zelenskyy, soldiers discuss defense of Lyptsy in Kharkiv region

Zelenskyy, soldiers discuss defense of Lyptsy in Kharkiv region

17:40 04.08.2025
In Vovchansk direction, participation of mercenaries from number of countries, in particular China, being recorded in the war – Zelenskyy

In Vovchansk direction, participation of mercenaries from number of countries, in particular China, being recorded in the war – Zelenskyy

14:15 02.08.2025
Military-industrial complex plants attacked in Russia

Military-industrial complex plants attacked in Russia

20:51 01.08.2025
Zelenskyy discusses work with partners with govt members

Zelenskyy discusses work with partners with govt members

20:23 01.08.2025
Almost 20,000 Russian soldiers die in July in ridiculous war with Ukraine – Trump

Almost 20,000 Russian soldiers die in July in ridiculous war with Ukraine – Trump

HOT NEWS

Shmyhal: USA, NATO launch new mechanism to support Ukraine – Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL)

Death toll in Kramatorsk rises to 7 – Interior Ministry

Two civilians killed amid FPV drone attack in Kharkiv region

HACC remands ex-head of Luhansk administration Haidai for 60 days, sets UAH 10 mln bail

On Tuesday, Zelenskyy to hold meeting on outcomes of his visit to Kharkiv region

LATEST

Shmyhal: USA, NATO launch new mechanism to support Ukraine – Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL)

Death toll in Kramatorsk rises to 7 – Interior Ministry

Ukraine, with partners' support, increases ratio with Russia in ammunition from 1:10 to 1:2 in two years – Czech President

Center for Countering Disinformation denies info about Poland allegedly cancelling visa-free travel with Ukraine

Czech President: It is unfair for West to pressure Ukraine to liberate all occupied territories, we don't recognize them as Russian

Dutch PM talks to Zelenskyy regarding announced aid package for Ukraine

Two civilians killed amid FPV drone attack in Kharkiv region

NATO Secretary General welcomes Netherlands’ announcement to boost Ukraine air defenses, expects important announcements from other allies soon

Ukraine returns 13-year-old girl to govt-controlled territory

HACC remands ex-head of Luhansk administration Haidai for 60 days, sets UAH 10 mln bail

AD
AD