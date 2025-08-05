Most Trump voters see Russia as threat and favor sanctions against it – poll

The vast majority of Trump voters view Russia as a threat to U.S. security and support sanctions against Russian oil exports in response to Putin's refusal to negotiate peace with Ukraine.

This is according to the results of a survey conducted from July 24 to July 28 by TargetPoint on behalf of The Vandenberg Coalition.

According to the poll, 87% of respondents, who are Trump voters, rated Russia as a threat to U.S. security, unchanged from the June poll.

Additionally, 76% of Trump voters support sanctions on Russian oil exports, a key resource for funding Russia's war effort, because of the Kremlin's refusal to negotiate peace in good faith with Ukraine and the United States. That level of support has also remained stable over the past two months.

Some 74% of respondents believe that there is at least some probability of further Russian invasions if the occupation of Ukraine is successful. At the same time, only 18% of respondents opposed any support for Ukraine from the United States.

“Fifty-seven percent of Trump voters blame Putin for the lack of peace progress in Ukraine, an increase of four percent from last month’s poll,” the poll says.

The survey also showed concern about Russia's cooperation with other authoritarian regimes. In particular, 88% of respondents expressed at least moderate concern about Russia's cooperation with China, Iran, and North Korea in the context of the war against Ukraine, with 65% reporting "very or extremely concerned."

Survey respondents expressed clear support for the "Peace Through Strength" foreign policy doctrine, which they say makes both the United States and the world safer. As the survey puts it, "Trump voters understand the importance of stopping Russia here and now."