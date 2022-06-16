Leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Romania support granting Ukraine EU candidate status – Macron says in Kyiv

The leaders of France, Germany, Italy, and Romania support the idea of granting Ukraine the status of EU candidate country, French President Emmanuel Macron has said.

"All four countries [France, Germany, Italy, and Romania] support the status of EU candidate country for Ukraine. We hope this decision would be unanimously approved by the European Council," he said during a press conference in Kyiv on Thursday following a meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.