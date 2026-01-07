Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:15 07.01.2026

Macron says several thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after ceasefire established

1 min read
Macron says several thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after ceasefire established

French President Emmanuel Macron told France 2 that several thousand French soldiers could be deployed to maintain peace in Ukraine after the ceasefire is established, the Franceinfo website reported on Tuesday.

"The President of the Republic spoke in detail about France’s participation in the deployment of a multinational force in Ukraine should peace be established. In an exclusive interview with France 2, Macron stated that the French army will participate in operations to control the Russian-Ukrainian border after the signing of a ceasefire agreement," Franceinfo reported.

"We will participate in the restoration of the Ukrainian army," the portal quotes Macron as saying. In an interview, he mentioned, among other things, the possibility of sending "several thousand troops (...) as part of our external operations" after the war ends. At the same time, the French president emphasized that "these are not forces that participate in combat."

Tags: #french #troops #macron

MORE ABOUT

16:19 06.01.2026
Zelenskyy and Macron discuss air defense missile supplies and diplomatic steps

Zelenskyy and Macron discuss air defense missile supplies and diplomatic steps

12:21 06.01.2026
Zelenskyy and Macron to hold working lunch with US delegation ahead of Coalition of the Willing meeting in Paris - Elysee Palace

Zelenskyy and Macron to hold working lunch with US delegation ahead of Coalition of the Willing meeting in Paris - Elysee Palace

11:35 31.12.2025
Macron's entourage says no evidence of attack on Putin's residence – media

Macron's entourage says no evidence of attack on Putin's residence – media

11:58 29.12.2025
Zelenskyy considers presence of international troops in Ukraine necessary as part of security guarantees

Zelenskyy considers presence of international troops in Ukraine necessary as part of security guarantees

18:24 08.12.2025
Starmer, Macron and Merz support peace talks to achieve sustainable peace

Starmer, Macron and Merz support peace talks to achieve sustainable peace

11:03 08.12.2025
Zelenskyy, Merz and Macron to meet at Starmer's to discuss US coercion of Ukraine to Russia's conditions - media

Zelenskyy, Merz and Macron to meet at Starmer's to discuss US coercion of Ukraine to Russia's conditions - media

10:17 04.12.2025
Macron calls on China to join peaceful settlement in Ukraine at meeting with Xi in Beijing

Macron calls on China to join peaceful settlement in Ukraine at meeting with Xi in Beijing

18:52 01.12.2025
Macron expresses condolences over Russian strike on Dnipro

Macron expresses condolences over Russian strike on Dnipro

18:44 01.12.2025
Macron on corruption scandal: You don't see such anti-corruption steps in Russia, where real dictatorship reigns

Macron on corruption scandal: You don't see such anti-corruption steps in Russia, where real dictatorship reigns

18:36 01.12.2025
Macron: Ukraine is the only one who can discuss territorial issue

Macron: Ukraine is the only one who can discuss territorial issue

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy on Paris agreements: Importantly, Coalition now has substantive documents in place

Ukrainian forces destroy or suppress 82 out of 96 Russian air attack weapons at night

Von der Leyen: Meeting of Coalition of the Willing leaders was powerful demonstration of unity for Ukraine

Costa after Coalition of Willing meeting: We ready to commit to system of politically, legally binding guarantees

Defense Forces destroy as many Russians in Dec as Russia calls up in month – Syrsky

LATEST

Tusk: I’m still sceptical about Russia’s intentions, what we need is strong pressure on them

Zelenskyy on Paris agreements: Importantly, Coalition now has substantive documents in place

Ukrainian forces destroy or suppress 82 out of 96 Russian air attack weapons at night

Seven people injured in Russian drone attack on Dnipro

Border guards do not let Italian who praised Putin into Ukraine

Von der Leyen: Meeting of Coalition of the Willing leaders was powerful demonstration of unity for Ukraine

Costa after Coalition of Willing meeting: We ready to commit to system of politically, legally binding guarantees

Zelenskyy's economic adviser, Freeland, will leave Canadian parliament

Defense Forces destroy as many Russians in Dec as Russia calls up in month – Syrsky

SOE Medical Procurement of Ukraine purchases about 900 types of medical goods for UAH 16.2 bln in 2025

AD
AD