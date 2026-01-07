Macron says several thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after ceasefire established

French President Emmanuel Macron told France 2 that several thousand French soldiers could be deployed to maintain peace in Ukraine after the ceasefire is established, the Franceinfo website reported on Tuesday.

"The President of the Republic spoke in detail about France’s participation in the deployment of a multinational force in Ukraine should peace be established. In an exclusive interview with France 2, Macron stated that the French army will participate in operations to control the Russian-Ukrainian border after the signing of a ceasefire agreement," Franceinfo reported.

"We will participate in the restoration of the Ukrainian army," the portal quotes Macron as saying. In an interview, he mentioned, among other things, the possibility of sending "several thousand troops (...) as part of our external operations" after the war ends. At the same time, the French president emphasized that "these are not forces that participate in combat."