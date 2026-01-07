Zelenskyy: No candidate for the position of Deputy Head of the Economic Directorate yet

There is currently no candidate for the position of Deputy Head of the Office of the President, who would be responsible for the economic block, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"There is no such candidate yet," said the head of state, answering a question from the Interfax-Ukraine agency about who will be responsible for the economy in the updated structure of the Office of the President.

At the same time, Zelenskyy noted that this direction is currently strengthened by professional advisers who oversee key vectors.

"First of all, I have two advisers. Oksana Markarova, who will be responsible for individual projects on the restoration of Ukraine. And Chrystia Freeland, who will be responsible for investor issues and economic issues related to the deputy specifically for the economy," the president explained.

As reported, a corresponding decree dated January 5 was published on the website of the head of state on the appointment of Canada's special representative for the reconstruction of Ukraine, former Canadian Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland, as an adviser to the President of Ukraine on economic development.

Also in early December 2025, Zelensky announced the appointment of Markarova as an advisor to the President of Ukraine on the reconstruction of Ukraine and investments, as published on the website of the Office of the President of Ukraine. The message on the website notes that Oksana Markarova recently completed her term as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United States (2021–2025) and Representative of Ukraine to the Organization of American States.