10:26 06.01.2026

Summit in Paris to be preceded by lunch with Macron, Zelenskyy, Witkoff and Kushner - media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, January 6, in the morning, before the Coalition of the Willing summit in Paris, the French newspaper Le Figaro reports, citing its own sources.

"The French president will then invite his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy and American envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner — Donald Trump's son-in-law — to lunch at the Elysee Palace," the report says.

In the afternoon, after lunch, a summit will begin in Paris with the participation of representatives of 35 countries, 27 of which will be represented by heads of state or government, in particular, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. NATO and European Union leaders are also expected.

"A press conference is scheduled for 6:45 p.m., which will bring together Presidents Macron and Zelenskyy, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Emmanuel Macron will then meet with Merz," the publication reported.

Pascal Confavreux stressed that Tuesday's meeting in Paris is "very important" and aims to "formalize a single proposal for security guarantees" for Ukraine, which includes "support for a strong Ukrainian army in the future, second-line military forces and an American backstop for the creation of a deterrent force after the ceasefire."

The idea of the summit is to "bring everyone to the negotiating table" to clearly define "the conditions for the participation of each state." However, according to him, not all decisions of the summit will be disclosed. "A certain degree of military secrecy will be maintained," Confavreux said.

The United States will be represented by Witkoff and Kushner.

