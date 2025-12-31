Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:35 31.12.2025

Macron's entourage says no evidence of attack on Putin's residence – media

1 min read

There is no solid evidence to support the accusations made by the Kremlin about an attack on Putin's residence, a source from the entourage of French President Emmanuel Macron said, as cited by Le Monde.

"The continuation and intensification of Russian strikes is in itself an act of defiance of President [Donald] Trump's peace agenda," a source close to French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday, Le Monde reported.

"There is no solid evidence to support the serious accusations made by the Russian authorities, even after cross-checking the information with our partners... The Russian authorities themselves contradict themselves on what actually happened," Le Monde quoted a source close to the president as saying.

Tags: #macron

MORE ABOUT

18:24 08.12.2025
Starmer, Macron and Merz support peace talks to achieve sustainable peace

Starmer, Macron and Merz support peace talks to achieve sustainable peace

11:03 08.12.2025
Zelenskyy, Merz and Macron to meet at Starmer's to discuss US coercion of Ukraine to Russia's conditions - media

Zelenskyy, Merz and Macron to meet at Starmer's to discuss US coercion of Ukraine to Russia's conditions - media

10:17 04.12.2025
Macron calls on China to join peaceful settlement in Ukraine at meeting with Xi in Beijing

Macron calls on China to join peaceful settlement in Ukraine at meeting with Xi in Beijing

18:52 01.12.2025
Macron expresses condolences over Russian strike on Dnipro

Macron expresses condolences over Russian strike on Dnipro

18:44 01.12.2025
Macron on corruption scandal: You don't see such anti-corruption steps in Russia, where real dictatorship reigns

Macron on corruption scandal: You don't see such anti-corruption steps in Russia, where real dictatorship reigns

18:36 01.12.2025
Macron: Ukraine is the only one who can discuss territorial issue

Macron: Ukraine is the only one who can discuss territorial issue

18:13 01.12.2025
Macron announces completion of work on security guarantees, talks with USA expected

Macron announces completion of work on security guarantees, talks with USA expected

16:58 01.12.2025
Zelenskyy, Macron, Starmer speak with Witkoff; agree to discuss more details in person

Zelenskyy, Macron, Starmer speak with Witkoff; agree to discuss more details in person

16:47 01.12.2025
Macron to ask Xi Jinping to ‘influence’ Russia to achieve ceasefire in Ukraine – media

Macron to ask Xi Jinping to ‘influence’ Russia to achieve ceasefire in Ukraine – media

16:24 01.12.2025
Zelenskyy and Macron discuss negotiations to end the war

Zelenskyy and Macron discuss negotiations to end the war

HOT NEWS

Ministry of Economy plans to withdraw non-inherent functions from State Water Resources Agency in 2026 – minister

Cabinet again caps special pensions above UAH 26,000 during martial law in 2026

Japan transfers about EUR 47.7 mln for Ukraine’s reconstruction, agrees to launch new phase of Emergency Recovery Program

Zelenskyy announces decision on President’s Office head reached, information will come later

Trump considers Ukraine’s economic recovery, creating jobs, as top priority – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Zelenskyy: in 2025, amount of contributions to PURL amounts to $4.3 bln

Military intelligence hits refinery and oil terminal in Tuapse – sources

Kallas urges not to accept Russia’s unfounded claims: Moscow seeks to disrupt real progress towards peace

Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland: Any manifestations of violence or hate speech against Ukrainians unacceptable

Ministry of Economy plans to withdraw non-inherent functions from State Water Resources Agency in 2026 – minister

NABU: Probe of Former Dpty Prime Minister in Regional Development Ministry corruption case completed

Cabinet again caps special pensions above UAH 26,000 during martial law in 2026

False statements from Russia raise doubts about its commitment to peace talks – President of Moldova

Poroshenko handed over ‘Blyskavky’ and other equipment to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

US Ambassador to NATO: U.S., allied intelligence services to say whether this attack actually took place – media

AD
AD