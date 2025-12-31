Macron's entourage says no evidence of attack on Putin's residence – media

There is no solid evidence to support the accusations made by the Kremlin about an attack on Putin's residence, a source from the entourage of French President Emmanuel Macron said, as cited by Le Monde.

"The continuation and intensification of Russian strikes is in itself an act of defiance of President [Donald] Trump's peace agenda," a source close to French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday, Le Monde reported.

"There is no solid evidence to support the serious accusations made by the Russian authorities, even after cross-checking the information with our partners... The Russian authorities themselves contradict themselves on what actually happened," Le Monde quoted a source close to the president as saying.