Facts

14:24 11.06.2022

Border Guard Service again records net outflow of people from Ukraine through western border month later

1 min read
Border Guard Service again records net outflow of people from Ukraine through western border month later

After a month-long break, the number of people leaving Ukraine through its western border again began to exceed the number of those entering, but so far by only a few hundred people, according to data from the border agencies of Ukraine and Poland.

According to the State Border Guard Service on Facebook, on June 10, more than 38,000 people left Ukraine, as the day before, while the number of arrivals in the country was 38,000 compared to 37,000 the day before.

The agency said that over the past two days the number of registered vehicles with humanitarian cargo has grown to 165-170 from the lows of 123-146 recorded in the previous four days.

According to the Polish Border Service on Twitter, on June 10, some 24,600 entered Ukraine from the country compared to 23,800 the day before, in the opposite direction the flow amounted to 24,700 against 25,200 the day before.

Tags: #poland #ukraine #border_guard

MORE ABOUT

16:28 10.06.2022
Ukraine has unique chance to hop on EU train – Lithuanian ambassador

Ukraine has unique chance to hop on EU train – Lithuanian ambassador

14:41 10.06.2022
Denmark ready to provide strong support for reconstruction, post-war reconstruction of Ukraine – FM

Denmark ready to provide strong support for reconstruction, post-war reconstruction of Ukraine – FM

13:44 10.06.2022
Denmark, Netherlands opposed granting Ukraine status of candidate for EU membership – media

Denmark, Netherlands opposed granting Ukraine status of candidate for EU membership – media

18:28 09.06.2022
Germany will provide Ukraine with EUR3.5 mln to buy equipment for power grid repairs, up to EUR 22.5 mln in loans from KfW

Germany will provide Ukraine with EUR3.5 mln to buy equipment for power grid repairs, up to EUR 22.5 mln in loans from KfW

12:05 09.06.2022
Russia loses about 200 soldiers, 5 tanks, 3 UAVs in Ukraine on June 8 – AFU General Staff

Russia loses about 200 soldiers, 5 tanks, 3 UAVs in Ukraine on June 8 – AFU General Staff

19:20 08.06.2022
Ukraine may receive up to EUR1.5 bln in revenue from electricity exports in 2022 - Zerkal

Ukraine may receive up to EUR1.5 bln in revenue from electricity exports in 2022 - Zerkal

18:48 08.06.2022
EP to call on EU leaders to grant Ukraine status of EU candidate – draft statement

EP to call on EU leaders to grant Ukraine status of EU candidate – draft statement

18:44 08.06.2022
Irish Kingspan to invest EUR200 mln in creation of construction technohub in Ukraine

Irish Kingspan to invest EUR200 mln in creation of construction technohub in Ukraine

15:03 08.06.2022
Ukraine expects miracle from NATO summit, but sees no prerequisites for this – Kuleba

Ukraine expects miracle from NATO summit, but sees no prerequisites for this – Kuleba

17:27 07.06.2022
Poland, Ukraine to sign one of biggest arms contracts over past 30 years – Morawiecki

Poland, Ukraine to sign one of biggest arms contracts over past 30 years – Morawiecki

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian troops continue to stop invaders as far as they have enough weapons – Zelensky

Border Guard Service again records net outflow of people from Ukraine through western border month later

European Commission's President arrives in Kyiv

Losses of occupiers' personnel exceed 32,000 – AFU General Staff

Ukraine inferior at front to Russia in amount of artillery by 10-15 times – Intelligence Agency

LATEST

Ukrainian troops continue to stop invaders as far as they have enough weapons – Zelensky

Border Guard Service again records net outflow of people from Ukraine through western border month later

Death sentence for UK citizens in Donetsk is signal to all those who do not want to destroy relations with Moscow – Zelensky

CERT-UA warns of cyberattack on Ukrainian media

European Commission's President arrives in Kyiv

As result of Russian armed aggression against Ukraine, 287 children killed, over 492 wounded

Losses of occupiers' personnel exceed 32,000 – AFU General Staff

USAID sends Donetsk region 20 drones, more than 100 radio stations for detection of water supply system damages

MH17 trial finishes in the Netherlands, verdict is due at year end – JIT

Mine clearance finished in more than 370 liberated residential areas in Ukraine – President's Office

AD
AD
AD
AD