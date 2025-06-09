Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:51 09.06.2025

Promise to accept Ukraine into NATO will remain in force even if not mentioned at alliance summit – Rutte

1 min read
Promise to accept Ukraine into NATO will remain in force even if not mentioned at alliance summit – Rutte

 NATO leaders' promise to accept Ukraine into their ranks in the future will remain in force even if it is not mentioned in the communiqué following the alliance's next summit, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Monday.

Rutte said, speaking in London, that this path to NATO is irreversible. According to him, this assessment will not change after the summit.

He did not rule out that this topic will not be reflected in the communique following the NATO summit in the Netherlands. The NATO Secretary General assured that if this is not in the communique, then there will be nothing terrible about it. At the same time, he noted that in general, the topic related to Ukraine will probably be in the communique.

He stressed that NATO does not necessarily have to repeat its already known position on all issues at all summits.

Rutte recalled that there is currently no consensus in NATO regarding whether the time has come to accept Ukraine into the alliance.

The NATO summit will take place in The Hague on June 24-25.

In 2008, at the Bucharest summit, NATO allies promised that Ukraine would one day join the alliance.

Tags: #perspectives #ukraine #nato

MORE ABOUT

21:56 06.06.2025
Bodies of two more dead found under rubble in Lutsk, 30 injured

Bodies of two more dead found under rubble in Lutsk, 30 injured

20:12 05.06.2025
Trump: USA may impose sanctions against both Russia, Ukraine

Trump: USA may impose sanctions against both Russia, Ukraine

19:54 05.06.2025
Trump: I'm with Ukraine

Trump: I'm with Ukraine

19:37 05.06.2025
Rutte: Allies discuss long-term support for Ukraine

Rutte: Allies discuss long-term support for Ukraine

10:25 04.06.2025
UK promises to deliver 100,000 drones to Ukraine by April 2026

UK promises to deliver 100,000 drones to Ukraine by April 2026

20:56 03.06.2025
White House: Trump reserves right to impose sanctions against Russia; ready to use them if necessary

White House: Trump reserves right to impose sanctions against Russia; ready to use them if necessary

20:26 02.06.2025
Ukraine invited to NATO summit – Zelenskyy

Ukraine invited to NATO summit – Zelenskyy

19:47 31.05.2025
The 107th anniversary of Azerbaijan's independence was celebrated in Kyiv

The 107th anniversary of Azerbaijan's independence was celebrated in Kyiv

19:35 30.05.2025
Turkish FM says Ukraine's membership in NATO not discussed during his visit to Russia

Turkish FM says Ukraine's membership in NATO not discussed during his visit to Russia

17:02 30.05.2025
As long as Russia believes it has the right to discuss Ukraine's membership in NATO, it will attack Ukraine - Rada committee chairmwoman

As long as Russia believes it has the right to discuss Ukraine's membership in NATO, it will attack Ukraine - Rada committee chairmwoman

HOT NEWS

Resident of Antonivka dies in Kherson region due to drone attack on June 7 – authorities

Russia hasn’t still responded to our proposals submitted before meeting in Istanbul – Sybiha

SBI reports suspicion of illicit enrichment to former AFU logistics department head

Yermak, advisers to European leaders coordinate steps in preparation for G7 summit

Zelenskyy announces swap start which will last several days

LATEST

Zelenskyy holds meeting on schedule of intl work in June

Ukraine hopes for G7 summit to adopt decisions to lower Russian oil price ceiling – Sybiha

While Russia refuses to stop aggression, we will effectively deprive them of the means of terror – Sybiha

EBRD announces Vice President's visit to Kyiv to discuss reform architecture, war risk insurance

Eighteenth package of EU sanctions against Russia should be not just strong, but destructive – Sybiha

Resident of Antonivka dies in Kherson region due to drone attack on June 7 – authorities

Russia hasn’t still responded to our proposals submitted before meeting in Istanbul – Sybiha

Supreme Court confirms legality of forced alienation of Ukrtatnafta shares in favor of the state

AFU General Staff: almost quarter of all military clashes occur in Pokrovsk direction

Over past week, 897 people evacuated from Sumy region, more than 34,000 subject to evacuation – police

AD
AD