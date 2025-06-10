Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:43 10.06.2025

USA to cut budget for arms supplies to Ukraine in 2026 – Pentagon chief

Photo: AP

In 2026, Washington intends to cut the budget for arms purchases for Ukraine, U.S. Secretary Defense Pete Hegseth has isad.

At a hearing in the U.S. House of Representatives, answering questions from congressmen about future arms supplies to Ukraine, he said there is a cut in the budget for this.

According to Hegseth, the current administration looks at this conflict completely differently.

The Pentagon chief said they believe that a negotiated peace agreement is the best solution in the interests of both sides and the United States, especially given the contradictory trends around the world.

