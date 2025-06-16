Key economic indicators for Ukraine and world as of March 2025

This article presents key macroeconomic indicators for Ukraine and the global economy as of March 1, 2025. The analysis is based on the latest data from the State Statistics Service of Ukraine, the National Bank of Ukraine, the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, and the United Nations. Maksym Urakin, Marketing and Development Director at Interfax-Ukraine, PhD in Economics and founder of the Experts Club information and analytical center, presented an overview of current macroeconomic trends.

Macroeconomic indicators of Ukraine

The beginning of 2025 for Ukraine was marked by the continuation of complex but controllable economic dynamics. Amid the ongoing war, uncertainty in external markets, and a growing trade deficit, the Ukrainian economy is demonstrating resilience and gradual adaptation. As Maxim Urakine notes, at the end of 2024, the Ukrainian economy maintained a positive trajectory, although growth rates were more modest than expected:

"Real GDP growth of 2.9% in 2024 is, on the one hand, a positive sign of recovery, but on the other hand, it signals that the structure of the economy remains vulnerable. This growth is not based on profound investment changes or technological breakthroughs, but rather is the result of adaptation to extraordinary conditions. We are dealing with an economy that is surviving but not developing in the full sense of the word," said Maxim Urakin, founder of the Experts Club information and analytical center.

In January–February 2025, consumer inflation remained high. In annual terms, it stood at around 12.6%, remaining close to the level seen at the end of 2024. According to the NBU, price pressures are driven by seasonal factors, higher energy prices, and a weak hryvnia.

Commenting on this trend, Urakin notes that the current level of inflation is not catastrophic, but it does not allow for economic maneuvering. High consumer prices are not only a macroeconomic problem, but also a daily challenge for millions of households. The National Bank is forced to balance between the need to maintain the hryvnia and the impossibility of sharply tightening monetary policy due to the vulnerability of the economy.

The external economic situation at the beginning of 2025 revealed a serious imbalance. In January–February, Ukraine exported $6.29 billion worth of goods, 13% less than in the same period of 2024. Imports, on the other hand, rose to $11.3 billion, up 12.3% year-on-year. As a result, the foreign trade deficit reached $5.01 billion, increasing by more than 76%. The ratio of exports to imports, at only 56%, reveals the economy's critical dependence on foreign goods and energy resources.

"This gap between exports and imports is not just a figure. It is a symptom of structural fatigue. We are too dependent on imports: this applies to fuel, equipment, and industrial components. And until we start investing seriously in local production and processing, this deficit will only grow. On the other hand, exports are currently sustained mainly by agricultural products. But this is not enough to ensure currency stability and financial autonomy," emphasized the founder of Experts Club.

Despite trade difficulties, Ukraine's international reserves amounted to $40.15 billion at the beginning of March 2025. Although this figure is 6.7% lower than in January, the main reasons for the decline were currency interventions by the NBU and servicing of public debt. The total amount of public and guaranteed debt at the end of February exceeded $147 billion, of which more than $100 billion was external debt.

Maksym Urakyn believes that the government currently remains capable of meeting its debt obligations, controlling the currency market, and pursuing a balanced macrofinancial policy. However, this achievement is fragile. Without further reforms and without the real sector getting back on track, these reserves could quickly melt away.

Global economy

According to the International Monetary Fund, global economic growth in 2024 was 3.1%, and the forecast for 2025 is 3.2%. However, these figures mask significant regional differences.

According to BEA estimates, the US economy contracted by 0.3% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2025, the first decline since early 2022. The main factor was rapid growth in imports amid fears of new tariffs, which significantly increased the trade surplus. Inflation, according to the latest data, stood at 2.3% (CPI) and 2.6% (core PCE) in April, the lowest levels in recent years. The Federal Reserve is keeping rates at 5.25–5.5%, waiting to see if things calm down before easing.

The IMF forecasts China's GDP growth at 4.0% for 2025, although the official target is around 5%. The current low inflation indicates weak domestic demand and the need for structural reforms. In March, at the session of the National People's Congress, the government announced plans to stimulate the economy through consumer support and reforms, but no clear impetus for the real estate market has yet been provided.

According to the EC's spring forecast, GDP growth in the European Union will be 1.1% in 2025 and 0.9% in the eurozone. Official statistics for the first quarter showed growth of +0.6% compared to the previous quarter, the best result since 2022. Inflation in the eurozone continues to decline, standing at 1.9% year-on-year in May.

The British economy is showing signs of recovery: GDP grew by 0.7% in the first quarter and by 1.2% compared to a year earlier, with a slight increase of 0.2% in March. The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) forecasts that inflation will reach 3.2–3.5% in 2025, falling to the target of 2% only in 2027. The Bank of England has already lowered its base rate from 5.25% to 4.25% and is expected to take two more steps during the year.

At the end of the first quarter of 2025, Turkey's economic growth is estimated at 2.3%, with annual growth of around 3.0%. Inflation fell to 38-39% in March but remains extremely high and continues to be a priority issue for the Turkish Central Bank.

The Indian economy is showing one of the highest growth rates: GDP in the first quarter of 2025 grew by 7.4% year-on-year, confirming that India remains one of the leaders among large countries. Inflation remains under control: in February, CPI was 3.6% and core CPI was 4.1%.

The Brazilian economy continues to grow, albeit at a slower pace: in March, activity was +3.5% y/y, and in the first quarter, +1.3% q/q, the highest figure in two years. BBVA and OECD forecasts point to a slowdown in growth to 1.6–2.1% in 2025. Inflation in March was 5.48%, the highest level since February 2023, raising concerns about the stability of economic policy.

"The global economy is showing a clear divide: the US is on the brink of recession due to imports and trade uncertainty, but inflation is falling. The EU is struggling with low growth and deflationary risks. The UK is trying to avoid stagnation, although inflationary risks remain. China is in a phase of structural decline and needs reforms. India is a striking example of rapid growth thanks to rural demand and industry. Turkey is once again on the brink of crisis due to inflation. Brazil is stable but vulnerable to inflationary pressures. Ukraine needs to choose a strategy against the backdrop of these global trends: either adapt or risk remaining on a marginal trajectory," Maxim Urakin concludes.

Conclusion

The macroeconomic situation in Ukraine at the beginning of 2025 is one of cautious stability against a backdrop of growing external challenges. Moderate GDP growth, high inflation, worsening trade imbalances, and stable reserves all contribute to a complex but manageable landscape. Meanwhile, the global economy is showing mixed dynamics, opening up new opportunities for countries that are able to quickly adapt and modernize their economic models.

“For Ukraine, 2025 is a time of transition from mobilization to transformation. If we focus on industrial revival, digitalization, export-oriented clusters, and protection of domestic producers, then the country will be able to embark on a new trajectory of sustainable growth,” concludes Maxim Urakin.

A more detailed analysis of Ukraine's economic indicators is available in the monthly information and analytical products of the Interfax-Ukraine agency, Economic Monitoring.

Head of the Economic Monitoring project, Candidate of Economic Sciences Maxim Urakin