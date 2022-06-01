Some 70% of Severodonetsk controlled by Russian occupiers, part of Ukrainian defenders retreat to more advantageous, prepared positions

Russian occupiers currently control 70% of Severodonetsk, head of Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai said.

"The Russians control 70% of Severodonetsk. Part of Ukrainian troops retreated to more advantageous, pre-prepared positions. Another part continues fighting inside the city," Haidai wrote in a telegram on Wednesday.

At the same time, according to him, Lysychansk is completely under Ukrainian control.

"All free settlements of Luhansk region are constantly under fire. Evacuation has been suspended. There is no way to deliver humanitarian supplies to Severodonetsk (the hospital has a sufficient amount of medicines and other medical supplies, the humanitarian headquarters have stocks of food - this may be enough for a certain time)," Haidai said.