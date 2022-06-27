Severodonetsk is 90% destroyed – Luhansk regional governor

Head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Haidai reported massive destructions in the town of Severodonetsk, Luhansk region, from which the Ukrainian forces had been withdrawn.

"The town is 90% devastated. It will be very difficult to survive there. The orcs won't be able to restore the communications there," he said on the Telegram channel on Saturday, June 25.

Haidai also said that the invaders were reinforcing their positions in the town and in the neighboring villages.

"We will take our town back! This won't take long," he said.