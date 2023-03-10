Facts

17:14 10.03.2023

Some 10,000 civilians remain in Severodonetsk – administration's head

2 min read
Some 10,000 civilians remain in Severodonetsk – administration's head

About 10,000 civilians remain in temporarily occupied Severodonetsk, Head of the city's military-civilian administration Oleksandr Striuk has said.

"According to our estimates, there are about 10,000 of them, these are the native citizens [before the full-scale invasion, the population of Severodonetsk was 100,000 people]. If we talk about the statements of the occupying authorities that people are returning to the city, and at the same time, the number 30,000, it looks more like a fake, although from neighboring cities – from Rubizhne, Kreminna – people are offered to move to the North, to occupy more or less surviving residential premises," he told Interfax-Ukraine.

Striuk said in this way people are artificially "pulled" to Severodonetsk as a more or less safe point in the occupied territory. According to him, the city "has added people due to seconded people who arrived in Severodonetsk for its fake restoration, creating a picture of supposedly actively ongoing work, as well as the military, who are concentrating on the city's territory."

In addition, the administration's head said as of the beginning of the school year, there were up to 1,000 schoolchildren in Severodonetsk.

"The occupiers are trying to conduct the educational process for them according to some Russian programs, they are importing textbooks from Luhansk. This is actually 'inculcating' rashist ideas on children's minds. Unfortunately, we have a situation that will require significant psychological and, let's say, ideological work," Striuk said.

Tags: #severodonetsk

MORE ABOUT

18:53 10.03.2023
Striuk: Several employees of Severodonetsk city administration work for enemy

Striuk: Several employees of Severodonetsk city administration work for enemy

16:53 10.03.2023
Sewerage system fully destroyed, substations, water pipes damaged in Severodonetsk – administration's head

Sewerage system fully destroyed, substations, water pipes damaged in Severodonetsk – administration's head

12:46 27.06.2022
Around 7,000-8,000 civilians stay in Severodonetsk – administration

Around 7,000-8,000 civilians stay in Severodonetsk – administration

10:38 27.06.2022
Severodonetsk is 90% destroyed – Luhansk regional governor

Severodonetsk is 90% destroyed – Luhansk regional governor

10:44 20.06.2022
Control over Metiolkine near Severodonetsk lost – Luhansk regional administration

Control over Metiolkine near Severodonetsk lost – Luhansk regional administration

19:41 09.06.2022
Russian occupiers trying to storm Severodonetsk, they have no success – AFU General Staff

Russian occupiers trying to storm Severodonetsk, they have no success – AFU General Staff

16:47 08.06.2022
Severodonetsk is the hottest spot on entire frontline – Defense Ministry

Severodonetsk is the hottest spot on entire frontline – Defense Ministry

14:04 07.06.2022
Russians continue to storm Severodonetsk – Haidai

Russians continue to storm Severodonetsk – Haidai

18:02 06.06.2022
Zelensky: We're keeping situation in Severodonetsk under control

Zelensky: We're keeping situation in Severodonetsk under control

16:13 02.06.2022
Enemy tries to surround Ukrainian troops in Severodonetsk, but there is no need for their withdrawal - General Staff

Enemy tries to surround Ukrainian troops in Severodonetsk, but there is no need for their withdrawal - General Staff

AD

HOT NEWS

Power supply in Kharkiv region restored for most consumers – Zelenskyy

Ukraine starts negotiations with Norway on organization of pilot training – Zelenskyy

Situation in Bakhmut, opportunities to strengthen Ukrainian positions there discussed at HQ meeting

Two civilians killed, three wounded in enemy shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region on Fri – local authorities

Ukraine, Finland condemn Russia's irresponsible nuclear rhetoric, threats to use nuclear weapons are inadmissible – joint statement

LATEST

Power supply in Kharkiv region restored for most consumers – Zelenskyy

Stefanishyna: Best response to Russian aggression, except winning on battlefield, to be formation of strong European agenda, where Ukraine should be leader

Norway to give Ukraine two NASAMS air defense systems

Ukraine starts negotiations with Norway on organization of pilot training – Zelenskyy

Situation in Bakhmut, opportunities to strengthen Ukrainian positions there discussed at HQ meeting

USA hands over to Ukraine cultural heritage items seized during attempt to smuggle them from Russia

Fugitive President Yanukovych to be tried in absentia in Ukraine for illegal crossing of state border – PGO

UAE dispatches plane with humanitarian aid to Ukraine under support program

Two civilians killed, three wounded in enemy shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region on Fri – local authorities

Ukrainian MFA urges intl community to condemn verdict of occupation 'court' on Ukrainian human rights activist Maksym Butkevych

AD
AD
AD
AD