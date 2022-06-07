Facts

14:04 07.06.2022

Russians continue to storm Severodonetsk – Haidai

1 min read
The Russians continue to attack Severodonetsk, and in the direction of Novoakhtyrka and Voronov, the Ukrainian military repelled enemy attacks, said head of the Regional Military Administration Serhiy Haidai.

"Now the enemy continues to storm Severodonetsk, the fighting continues. The assault of the Russians in the direction of Novoakhtyrka and Voronov was also reflected. In the area of Belohorivka, the enemy uses sabotage and reconnaissance groups," Haidai wrote on Telegram.

Also, according to him, the enemy fired at a market, a mining college and a school in Lysychansk, where two people were injured.

"For several hours, rescuers had been eliminating the fire of the market's trade pavilions with a total area of 1,000 square meters. The flames were curbed only in the late afternoon," he wrote.

Tags: #severodonetsk
EU excludes cloud services from 6th sanctions package for unknown reasons – Podoliak

Poland, Ukraine to sign one of biggest arms contracts over past 30 years – Morawiecki

Western sanctions not really influence Russian position – Zelensky at Financial Times conference

Scholz opposes lifting sanctions against Belarus in exchange for transit of grain from Ukraine

Russian Army has lost more than 31,000 of military personnel, 1,390 tanks since start of Ukraine’s invasion – AFU General Staff

