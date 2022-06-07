Russians continue to storm Severodonetsk – Haidai

The Russians continue to attack Severodonetsk, and in the direction of Novoakhtyrka and Voronov, the Ukrainian military repelled enemy attacks, said head of the Regional Military Administration Serhiy Haidai.

"Now the enemy continues to storm Severodonetsk, the fighting continues. The assault of the Russians in the direction of Novoakhtyrka and Voronov was also reflected. In the area of Belohorivka, the enemy uses sabotage and reconnaissance groups," Haidai wrote on Telegram.

Also, according to him, the enemy fired at a market, a mining college and a school in Lysychansk, where two people were injured.

"For several hours, rescuers had been eliminating the fire of the market's trade pavilions with a total area of 1,000 square meters. The flames were curbed only in the late afternoon," he wrote.