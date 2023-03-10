Facts

16:53 10.03.2023

Sewerage system fully destroyed, substations, water pipes damaged in Severodonetsk – administration's head

In Severodonetsk (Luhansk region), temporarily occupied by Russian troops, the sewerage system has been completely destroyed, substations and water pipes have been damaged, Head of the military-civilian administration Oleksandr Striuk has said.

"The situation is quite complicated: the city continues to live in conditions of limited functionality. In practice, the occupying authorities were able to supply electricity to Severodonetsk, although not at full capacity, water is partially supplied, sewerage is not working and there is no heating. The only thing they managed to do was to increase or less surviving houses were attached to several modular boiler houses that were brought to the city. And in this way they ensured their living," he told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to Striuk, several dozen residential buildings remained whole in Severodonetsk, although there were 780 high-rise buildings in the city before Russia's full-scale invasion. At the same time, he said the infrastructure is damaged and destroyed by more than 80%.

"In fact, the sewer collector in the city has been destroyed, it does not function along with the treatment facilities. Almost all electrical substations were damaged, set out of operation. Most of them can no longer be restored – they need to be rebuilt. Bypass substations around the city were destroyed. Electricity was connected from the line, artificially extended to Severodonetsk. The same applies to the water collector, since the water does not rise above the second or third floor – there is not enough pressure," the administration's head said.

