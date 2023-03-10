Facts

18:53 10.03.2023

Striuk: Several employees of Severodonetsk city administration work for enemy

1 min read
Several employees of Severodonetsk City Administration agreed to cooperate with the Russian occupation authorities, Oleksandr Striuk, the head of the city military and civilian administration, said.

"Several people indeed agreed to cooperate with the occupation authorities. Speaking specifically about representatives of the administration, there are several such people. So far, I am informed about four [such people]," he said in an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency.

The head of the city does not rule out that there may be more collaborators, however, "not everyone shows their belonging, they do not speak about it in the media, in social media."

"Relevant services deal with them. A number of criminal proceedings have been launched against them. Investigations are underway. Such persons will be brought to justice," Striuk said.

