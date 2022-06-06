Facts

18:02 06.06.2022

Zelensky: We're keeping situation in Severodonetsk under control

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the situation in the frontline area near Severodonetsk, Luhansk region, is complicated, but the Ukrainian army is keeping it under control.

"As for the situation on the frontline… We are having a complicated situation in the East, the situation in the Severodonetsk [direction]. You know, we are keeping the situation, exactly keeping the situation under control. They [the occupiers] prevail in number. They have more power, but, nevertheless, I think we have every chance to fight in this direction," Zelensky told reporters on Monday.

The Kharkiv direction is "more positive," he said, adding that Ukrainian residential areas are being liberated there.

The situation in Zaporizhia region is "the most dangerous" due to the occupiers' intention to take the regional center, the president said.

"Probably, the situation in other directions is better, as we can see," Zelensky said.

Завантаження...
