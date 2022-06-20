Facts

Control over Metiolkine near Severodonetsk lost – Luhansk regional administration

Control over the town of Metiolkine in the neighborhood of Severodonetsk has been lost, the enemy intensified artillery and air attacks on the area, Head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Haidai said.

"The Russian forces are mounting heavy attacks on the industrial area of Severodonetsk and in the neighborhood. We can see the same situation near Toshkivka and Ustynivka, because the orcs want to make progress there. So, they have accumulated a huge amount of equipment there. Unfortunately, we have lost control over Metiolkine, [a town] close to the regional center," he said on Facebook.

The fact that control over a residential area is lost "does not mean we lost the war," Haidai said, adding that the Ukrainian army will defend Luhansk region to the end.

The regional governor also said that the enemy continues to use the "creeping" tactics – the Russian troops use any types of weapons to devastate the region.

The Ukrainian defenders succeed in street fighting, however the enemy prevails due to heavy artillery attacks.

"The Rushists are destroying Lysychansk in advance as they realize they would not cope with the town defense. Local betrayers help the orcs to destroy the town by adjusting fire on the buildings where people are hiding and important life support facilities," Haidai said.

