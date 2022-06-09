Facts

19:41 09.06.2022

Russian occupiers trying to storm Severodonetsk, they have no success – AFU General Staff

1 min read
Russian occupiers trying to storm Severodonetsk, they have no success – AFU General Staff

Russian motorized rifle units, supported by artillery, tried to conduct assault operations in Severodonetsk on Thursday, but due to the resistance of the Ukrainian army, they did not succeed, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"In Severodonetsk direction, the occupiers by means of motorized rifle units with the support of artillery conducted assault operations in the city of Severodonetsk, they have no success, the fighting continues," the report says.

It clarifies that on the northwestern outskirts of the settlement of Toshkivka, Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled an enemy assault. At the same time, the enemy has partial success in the directions to the settlements of Kamyshevakha and Roty.

"In Bakhmut direction, the invaders launched a missile strike near the town of Kramatorsk. In order to determine the routes of advance and weaknesses in the defense of our troops, the enemy conducted reconnaissance in the area of the settlement of Nahirne. Our soldiers gave a decisive rebuff and forced the enemy to withdraw," the military stressed.

They add that in the areas of Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk, the occupiers conducted aerial reconnaissance of UAVs.

Tags: #severodonetsk

MORE ABOUT

16:47 08.06.2022
Severodonetsk is the hottest spot on entire frontline – Defense Ministry

Severodonetsk is the hottest spot on entire frontline – Defense Ministry

14:04 07.06.2022
Russians continue to storm Severodonetsk – Haidai

Russians continue to storm Severodonetsk – Haidai

18:02 06.06.2022
Zelensky: We're keeping situation in Severodonetsk under control

Zelensky: We're keeping situation in Severodonetsk under control

16:13 02.06.2022
Enemy tries to surround Ukrainian troops in Severodonetsk, but there is no need for their withdrawal - General Staff

Enemy tries to surround Ukrainian troops in Severodonetsk, but there is no need for their withdrawal - General Staff

11:43 01.06.2022
Some 70% of Severodonetsk controlled by Russian occupiers, part of Ukrainian defenders retreat to more advantageous, prepared positions

Some 70% of Severodonetsk controlled by Russian occupiers, part of Ukrainian defenders retreat to more advantageous, prepared positions

20:18 31.05.2022
In Severodonetsk, Russian troops get into tank with nitric acid, residents urged not to come out of hiding

In Severodonetsk, Russian troops get into tank with nitric acid, residents urged not to come out of hiding

10:35 31.05.2022
Invaders move deep into Severodonetsk, street fighting in city underway - head of regional military administration

Invaders move deep into Severodonetsk, street fighting in city underway - head of regional military administration

15:46 30.05.2022
Situation in Severodonetsk is difficult, street fighting going on in vicinity – Defense Ministry

Situation in Severodonetsk is difficult, street fighting going on in vicinity – Defense Ministry

09:33 30.05.2022
Zelensky: We do everything to contain attack on Severodonetsk

Zelensky: We do everything to contain attack on Severodonetsk

09:47 27.05.2022
Russian artillery, planes attack Severodonetsk – head of Luhansk Military Administration

Russian artillery, planes attack Severodonetsk – head of Luhansk Military Administration

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky signs decree on introduction of sanctions against Putin, other top officials from Russia

So-called court in Donetsk sentences two captive Britons and one Moroccan to death

EU allocates extra EUR 205 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Ukrainian army loses up to 100 soldiers killed, up to 500 wounded daily – Reznikov

Russia loses about 200 soldiers, 5 tanks, 3 UAVs in Ukraine on June 8 – AFU General Staff

LATEST

Zelensky signs decree on introduction of sanctions against Putin, other top officials from Russia

Germany will provide Ukraine with EUR3.5 mln to buy equipment for power grid repairs, up to EUR 22.5 mln in loans from KfW

So-called court in Donetsk sentences two captive Britons and one Moroccan to death

Sweden launches exchange of cash hryvnia for krona for Ukrainian refugees

Russia defining specific places for holding so-called referendums in temporarily occupied territories

Damage caused to sports infrastructure of Ukraine by Russian army estimated at $125 mln

Venediktova: Currently 104 persons suspected of war crimes, eight cases brought to court

Kyiv city Council deprives Minsk of sister city status – Klitschko

Security control at entrance of Kyiv's Central Railway Station strengthened, other cities next in line – Ukrzaliznytsia

EU allocates extra EUR 205 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD