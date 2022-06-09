Russian occupiers trying to storm Severodonetsk, they have no success – AFU General Staff

Russian motorized rifle units, supported by artillery, tried to conduct assault operations in Severodonetsk on Thursday, but due to the resistance of the Ukrainian army, they did not succeed, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"In Severodonetsk direction, the occupiers by means of motorized rifle units with the support of artillery conducted assault operations in the city of Severodonetsk, they have no success, the fighting continues," the report says.

It clarifies that on the northwestern outskirts of the settlement of Toshkivka, Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled an enemy assault. At the same time, the enemy has partial success in the directions to the settlements of Kamyshevakha and Roty.

"In Bakhmut direction, the invaders launched a missile strike near the town of Kramatorsk. In order to determine the routes of advance and weaknesses in the defense of our troops, the enemy conducted reconnaissance in the area of the settlement of Nahirne. Our soldiers gave a decisive rebuff and forced the enemy to withdraw," the military stressed.

They add that in the areas of Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk, the occupiers conducted aerial reconnaissance of UAVs.