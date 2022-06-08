Severodonetsk is the hottest spot on entire frontline – Defense Ministry

Severodonetsk is the hottest spot on the entire frontline, Russia has noticeably increased the number of its staff there, spokesperson for the Defense Ministry of Ukraine Oleksandr Motuzianyk said.

"As of today, the town of Severodonetsk is the hottest spot on the entire frontline. The enemy spares no effort, equipment and people – it deploys new units, it has significantly increased the number of staff there and is trying to sieze control over Severodonetsk. Active street battles have been taking place in this town in recent weeks," he told a press briefing the at Ukraine media center on Wednesday.

He underlined that the situation is very dynamical and some districts in the town might be passed from hand to hand.

"The town stays string. The Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully counterattack in certain districts when we can see that the circumstances are positive for a counterattack," Motuzianyk said.

The enemy is destroying the town with artillery shelling and airstrikes, he said.

"It is absolutely clear that the Russian leadership demands such victories from the Russian military, therefore they are trying by all means, despite the losses, to seize control over Severodonetsk. In future they will make an attempt to surround Lysychansk, create a logistic way between Bakhmut and Lysychansk," Motuzianyk said.