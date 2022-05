PJSC Donbasenergo has decided to halt the operation of the Sloviansk TPP from May 27 to save the life and health of the plant's personnel, as well as evacuate its employees and their families.

According to a report on the company's website, this decision is necessary, since in recent days the Mykolaivka city territorial community, where the thermal power plant is located, has been constantly under rocket and artillery fire from the Russian occupation forces.