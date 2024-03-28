Economy

11:15 28.03.2024

All power units of DTEK's Burshtynska and Ladyzhynska TPPs completely or partially damaged by Russia's strike – top manager

2 min read
Two thermal power plants of the DTEK energy holding – Burshtynska and Ladyzhynska (Ivano-Frankivsk and Vinnytsia regions) – were severely damaged in an attack by Russian aggressors on the Ukrainian power system on March 22, said DTEK CEO Dmytro Sakharuk.

"We lost 50% of the installed capacity. All units at Burshtynska TPP and all at Ladyzhynska TPP were damaged. The power units are destroyed to varying degrees: from complete to more than 50%... In some cases, it is necessary to build units almost from scratch," Sakharuk said in an interview with Economic Pravda publication.

He also added that "the Kurakhivska Thermal Power Plant, heavily damaged by the smart bombs, is not operating."

In total, almost 2 GW of available power was lost in the system, Sakharuk said.

According to his forecasts, one or two units of DTEK's thermal power plants will begin to operate earlier, in total, it will take 6-24 months or even more for recovery.

Sakharuk pointed out that according to preliminary estimates, major equipment was destroyed for about $200, but this amount will increase after the completion of defect identification.

He also noted that DTEK requires about a dozen units of equipment, primarily transformers.

DTEK intends to partially restore the operation of its thermal power plants at its own expense, but, as its CEO emphasized, "the scale of destruction is colossal, so the companies will not be able to recover without the support of international donors."

Tags: #energy #dtek #tpp

