11:25 27.04.2024

Enemy attacks four TPPs last night, equipment badly damaged, casualties reported – DTEK

Four DTEK's thermal power plants (TPP) were shelled by the Russian occupation forces during a massive attack on the energy infrastructure of Ukraine last night.

"According to preliminary information, unfortunately, people were injured. We are providing them with all necessary aid," DTEK said on the Telegram channel on Saturday morning.

The energy holding said that equipment was badly damaged at its enterprises. Power engineers are trying to liquidate the consequences of the attack.

DTEK's thermal power plants were attacked 170 times since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

