Russia attacks TPP at night, equipment damaged, three power engineers injured – DTEK

In a nighttime attack on one of the thermal power plants (TPPs), serious equipment damage occurred, and three energy workers were injured, the press service of DTEK reported.

"It was on more difficult night for the Ukrainian energy sector. The Russians shelled one of DTEK's thermal power plants. Three of our colleagues were injured. Medics are providing all possible assistance," the company said on its Telegram channel.

"Equipment at the plant was also seriously damaged. Energy workers are currently eliminating the consequences of the attack," DTEK said.

According to DTEK, this is already the seventh heavy attack on the company's TPPs in the last three months.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, DTEK Energy's TPPs have been shelled more than 180 times. During this period, 53 workers were injured, and three energy workers were killed.