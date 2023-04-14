Two-year-old child killed, 14-year-old girl injured in Sloviansk shelling – PGO

A two-year-old child was killed and a 14-year-old girl was injured as a result of a Friday missile strike on Sloviansk, Donetsk region, according to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine (PGO).

"As of the moment, a two-year-old child was killed, and eight more civilians suffered injuries of varying severity. There is a 14-year-old girl among them. They have been hospitalized," it said on the Telegram channel on Friday night.

There might be people under the rubble. Search and rescue operations continue.

A pre-trial investigation into a criminal case on the violation of laws and customs of warfare (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been launched under the procedural guidance of Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.